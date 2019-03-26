Capitalism vs. Socialism

By News on the Net -- PragerU—— Bio and Archives--March 26, 2019
Decades after capitalism seemed to have triumphed over socialism, politicians are once again arguing about the merits and drawbacks of these opposing economic systems. Why are we still having this debate? Andy Puzder, former CEO of the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., explains the misconceptions that keep the debate alive.
