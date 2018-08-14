WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Dramatic CCTV of rush-hour Westminster terror attack shows car 'intentionally mowing down at least 10 cyclists at 50mph'

Latest on Westminster Terror Attack

By —— Bio and Archives--August 14, 2018

Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us



This is the horrifying moment a Ford Fiesta swerved and hit at least ten cyclists and pedestrians at up to 50mph before ploughing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament as its driver was arrested on suspicion of launching a terror attack.

The suspect, a black man in his late twenties, was pulled from the smoking silver vehicle by around a dozen armed officers who had their rifles trained on him following the rush hour smash. —More…



British authorities on Tuesday swarmed the scene outside the Houses of Parliament after a car slammed into pedestrains and protective barriers in what is being eyed as a possible terror attack.

The male driver has been detained and the country’s counter-terrorism command is leading investigation. It is unclear how many people were injured. None of those hit are in serious condition, authorities said.—More….

 

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: