Latest on Westminster Terror Attack







This is the horrifying moment a Ford Fiesta swerved and hit at least ten cyclists and pedestrians at up to 50mph before ploughing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament as its driver was arrested on suspicion of launching a terror attack.

The suspect, a black man in his late twenties, was pulled from the smoking silver vehicle by around a dozen armed officers who had their rifles trained on him following the rush hour smash. —More…







British authorities on Tuesday swarmed the scene outside the Houses of Parliament after a car slammed into pedestrains and protective barriers in what is being eyed as a possible terror attack.

The male driver has been detained and the country’s counter-terrorism command is leading investigation. It is unclear how many people were injured. None of those hit are in serious condition, authorities said.—More….