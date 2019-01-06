CARBON TAX FOR EACH FUEL

The Canadian federal carbon tax on methanol is going to be 2.2 cents per liter on April 1st.

Also add the 13 percent HST to each of those carbon taxes, effective on April 1st each year.

This means that gasoline carbon tax will be 4.9946 cents with the HST, diesel will be 5.830 with HST and 105 octane propane will be 3.50 cents extra with the 13 percent HST.

Oh, did i forget, the Trudeau carbon tax is also on natural gas and electricity for your home. Really?. Of course.

Shades of the very dead Ontario Liberal Party that put an extra 8 percent tax on natural gas and electricity.

Remember that the Trudeau carbon tax goes up by 50 percent from 2019 to 2020, so just add 50 percent to each of those taxes for April Fool’s day in 2020.

The Trudeau carbon tax amounts to a $10 per ton tax each year for 5 years, which for record purposes started on April 1st of 2018, so it’s $20 per ton for 2019, effective on April Fool’s Day.



Happy Liberal Party Tax for 2019, an election year. Keeping the Liberal Party motto alive,

“Tax And Spend Liberals.” Nothing new here.

All the above base numbers are posted on the federal government Finance department website. I added the HST to the federal numbers, because it’s my job, to do the real world math.

Trudeau doesn’t want you to think about the tax on tax. Can we have a little honesty here?