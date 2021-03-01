We have read and heard from various quarters in the Church, including the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and from many theologians and bio-ethicists that the fact that the HEK 293 stem lines from an aborted baby girl are not something that we need to be concerned about. As with Collins, the word “charity” is the theme heard from Rome to Toronto and beyond throughout the Catholic world.

In comments after the Postcommunio in an empty St. Michael’s Cathedral yesterday (begins at 54:00), Thomas Cardinal Collins said from the Cathedra that “we need to vaccinate the population” calling it “common sense” and an “act of charity.” Not commenting on the recent suspension in much of Europe of the Astra-Zeneca gene therapy, Collins said that “it is a sign of hope” and that it is a “sensible way to get beyond” the virus, a virus that originated in a laboratory in communist China and was released accidentally or intentionally and has spread throughout the world causing illness, death and economic destruction. Collins mentioned nothing about the testing of these “vaccines” or in some cases the containment of fetal stem cells within it.

More reading on the debate can be found at:

Let us make no mistake. These chemicals offered by Phizer, Astra-Zeneca (now being banned throughout Europe) and Johnson & Johnson and others, are not vaccines in the traditional sense. A little bit of SARS-CoV-2 is not in the serum as with polio or smallpox. This is experimental gene therapy and the long-term results are not known. The experimental testing is going on in the broader populace. There are documented cases of illness and death as a result of people taking these therapies. This is beyond the fundamental problem of fetal kidney cells from an aborted baby contained within or used to test these products. It also begs the question of how many other products we use daily are never reported as to their testing protocols using fetal stem lines.

Fundamentally, the taking of these therapies is an individual decision. Should you take it, you must do so with full informed consent and that includes the perennial teaching of the Church, not just now but what She has taught before. I am not a theologian, not a bio-ethicist but it seems pretty simple to me, a “very remote cooperation with evil” is still cooperation with evil. I cannot answer the question of how many angels dance on a pin others have tried and let them continue. I will not subject my body to an experimental therapy that may cause the end of my life or significant negative consequences that do not outweigh the risk from actually catching the disease but more importantly, I will not benefit directly with full knowledge that the benefit is due to the murder of a baby girl by the crime of abortion. I will not be confronted or accused by that child at my particular judgement for benefitting from her death. This is what my conscience dictates, my sins are already grave enough. Everyone must examine their conscience in this matter.

Returning to the commentary by Cardinal Collins, one must ask a few questions to His Eminence. The Cardinal or His Excellency Mr. Neil MacCarthy are invited to answer (yes, they read these.) More @ Vox Cantoris