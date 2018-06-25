CBC Writer Threatens Trump’s 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

Although he calls his apology “sincere” it seems the main reason for the tweet was to state his tweet was his alone and did not reflect any organization he is associated with ie. CBC. Then came his “excuse.”



Since he is a “comedy” writer, he used the age old excuse of those in comedy; it was an attempt at humour. Yep, it’s really funny to threaten or at least encourage others to threaten an innocent four-year-old girl. He probably still thinks his little tweet was funny.



He also stated he posted the tweet because he was so emotional and overwhelmed at the separation of illegal immigrants from their children at the border, he let “his emotions get the best of me.” (Note to Dussault, there is no “best” of you.)



There is no excuse for what Peter Fonda did but at least he restricted his wish to rip a child away from his parents to the president who was carrying out the immigration policy. But the mind boggles over why someone, even with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome, would ever even think about Donald Trump Jr.’s very young daughter while in a heightened state of anxiety that plagues the left these days. When people think of Trump, how many people actually think about his pre-pubescent granddaughter?



According to the International Movie Data base, Dussault has written for Just for Laughs, This Hour has 22 Minutes and The Beaverton. Ze probably thinks these shows, like his original tweet, are funny too. (IMDb)



Dussault’s tweet has not received a lot of attention from the mainstream media, no doubt because unlike Fonda, Dussault is a little known writer. Although the tweet has been reported as far away as the UK and New Zealand, at the time of this writing there has been absolute silence from the Canadian mainstream media. Nothing! Although the tweet was posted two days ago, there has been nothing from the CBC, not a peep nor a tweet nor a press release about their less than distinguished writer. Threatening a four-year-old child is undoubtedly okay with the tax funded broadcaster as long as that child is legally in the United States and related to Donald Trump.



Although it is wishful thinking, hopefully the Secret Service or some other law enforcement agency will take action against this enabler of violence against young children.