CBC Writer Threatens Trump’s 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

By Arthur Weinreb —— Bio and Archives--June 25, 2018
Canadian News, Politics, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Conventional wisdom dictates anything a Canadian can do an American can do better. Not always the case. After Peter Fonda posted a tweet saying 12-year-old Barron Trump should be ripped from his mother’s arms and put in a cage with pedophiles, a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation comedy writer did the 78-year-old over-the-hill actor one better. If Fonda thought it was cool to threaten a 12-year-old, Patrick Dussault took to Twitter and directed his threats to Chloe, Donald Trump Jr.’s four-year-old daughter.
Related: Peter Fonda Visible Proof Of What Obama’s Resistance Movement Is Really Up To
Following Fonda’s tweet, Dussault tweeted, “Don’t worry, we’re coming for Chloe too.” It’s tempting to say “what a guy!” but we have a lot of genders up here in Canada so his actual gender is unknown. As the coward ze is, Dussault deleted the tweet but as we all know, nothing ever completely disappears from the Internet.
One of the first to pick up the tweet was actor James Woods who sent the disgusting threat against the four-year-old to Donald Trump Jr. and the Secret Service.
As others who get their jollies making threats and other inappropriate comments on social media do when they get caught, Dussault tweeted an “apology” after his original tweet gained attention.
This is Chloe Trump. She is the baby daughter of Donald Trump, Jr. She has been targeted by @PatDussault on @Twitter. Please note, @SecretService @POTUS @jack pic.twitter.com/C4J8CTMGbS— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2018
Complete text of my apology to Donald Trump, Jr. and his family. pic.twitter.com/pFdCdPJ7dP— Pat Dussault (@PatDussault) June 21, 2018
Although he calls his apology “sincere” it seems the main reason for the tweet was to state his tweet was his alone and did not reflect any organization he is associated with ie. CBC. Then came his “excuse.”
Since he is a “comedy” writer, he used the age old excuse of those in comedy; it was an attempt at humour. Yep, it’s really funny to threaten or at least encourage others to threaten an innocent four-year-old girl. He probably still thinks his little tweet was funny.
He also stated he posted the tweet because he was so emotional and overwhelmed at the separation of illegal immigrants from their children at the border, he let “his emotions get the best of me.” (Note to Dussault, there is no “best” of you.)
There is no excuse for what Peter Fonda did but at least he restricted his wish to rip a child away from his parents to the president who was carrying out the immigration policy. But the mind boggles over why someone, even with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome, would ever even think about Donald Trump Jr.’s very young daughter while in a heightened state of anxiety that plagues the left these days. When people think of Trump, how many people actually think about his pre-pubescent granddaughter?
According to the International Movie Data base, Dussault has written for Just for Laughs, This Hour has 22 Minutes and The Beaverton. Ze probably thinks these shows, like his original tweet, are funny too. (IMDb)
Dussault’s tweet has not received a lot of attention from the mainstream media, no doubt because unlike Fonda, Dussault is a little known writer. Although the tweet has been reported as far away as the UK and New Zealand, at the time of this writing there has been absolute silence from the Canadian mainstream media. Nothing! Although the tweet was posted two days ago, there has been nothing from the CBC, not a peep nor a tweet nor a press release about their less than distinguished writer. Threatening a four-year-old child is undoubtedly okay with the tax funded broadcaster as long as that child is legally in the United States and related to Donald Trump.
Although it is wishful thinking, hopefully the Secret Service or some other law enforcement agency will take action against this enabler of violence against young children.
Arthur Weinreb is an author, columnist and Associate Editor of Canada Free Press. Arthur’s latest book, Ford Nation: Why hundreds of thousands of Torontonians supported their conservative crack-smoking mayor is available at Amazon. Racism and the Death of Trayvon Martin is also available at Smashwords. His work has appeared on Newsmax.com, Drudge Report, Foxnews.com.
Older articles (2007) by Arthur Weinreb