Chris Wallace Uses Dem. Talking Point to Badger RSC Chairman on Claim 'Republicans Are Defunding the Police'

According to the left, it’s Republicans who are the ones defunding the police. Such is a claim that “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace made on this most recent episode while speaking with Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). Former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who is now a senior advisor for President Joe Biden, had made that same exact argument on the show.

In the previous segment, Richmond had claimed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “doesn’t have a clue” when it comes to the senator’s points that “the Biden five-point plan will not address the rise in murder and vicious assaults in this country… we’ve declared war on the police and that is backfiring on those who have done it.”—More…