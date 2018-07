Obama's speech at the launch of Sauti Kuu Foundation in Kogelo

‘Citizen of the World’ Obama : “First Sitting American President to come from Kenya”





Listen at the 5:50 mark: First Sitting American President to come from Kenya Listen at the 6:30 mark: Citizen of the World

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News from around the world

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering