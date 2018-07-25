City of LA’s Disrespect for American Flag and Veterans

In exchange for the “free rent” deal with its “partner,” the VA, the City promised to build a $100,000 “Veterans Memorial,” which consists of a pile of big rocks and a flag pole with a “placard,” otherwise known as the American Flag.

As we know, the City of Los Angeles immorally, unpatriotically and and illegally occupies 12 acres of Veterans VA property “rent free” for a public dog park.

To show how much the City of Los Angeles really cares about the American Flag and the living men and women who have defended It, i.e., our U.S. Military Veterans, half the American Flag is attached to the pole and the other half is dangling.

Moreover, the American Flag is tattered, frayed and seriously faded ... an absolute disgrace to our Nation’s Colors and to all who have defended Old Glory for the past 242 years.

See attached photos taken yesterday of the disgraceful rock pile and desecrated American Flag. (BOTTOM)

Also attached is an overview of the City’s deal with the VA—be sure and check the last photo which is the real “Veterans Memorial” sent out on behalf of the City of Los Angeles by an illegal dog walker and the dog owners he works for. (BOTTOM)

Attention new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie: Come to Los Angeles and personally evict all these illegal occupants on Veterans VA land and open an “Emergency Homeless Veterans Tent City” on these sacred grounds

“Save Our Veterans Land” and “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME.”

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!.

