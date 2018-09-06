Civil Disobedience Erupts for Kavanaugh Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - From the opening statement by the chairman through today, the final day of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Senate Democrats have engaged in and encouraged civil disobedience. During the first 40 minutes of Chairman Grassley’s opening remarks, he was interrupted 44 times. Today, some Senate Democrats on the committee openly stated they will violate Senate Committee rules on confidentiality by releasing confidential documents. The documents that were provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee come from the time when Judge Kavanaugh worked in the White House under President George W. Bush. The documents have been deemed confidential and provided to the committee for their review under confidential seal.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) read from a Senate rule warning that a Senator who releases confidential information may be disciplined and removed from the Senate.



Eyewitness accounts have also confirmed that people are being paid $50 to disrupt the Senate hearings. They are being provided with free breakfast, lunch, and bail money upon their arrest. One such protestor who painted fake blood on her body was removed from the hearing yesterday. Inside the hearing room, protestors can be heard encouraging each other to disrupt the hearing.

Yesterday, one protestor was photographed signing a “Civil Disobedience Form” on a clipboard of the Center for Popular Democracy.



But all this disobedience is still not enough for the radical groups. A letter signed by a number of radical organizations sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer complained that the Democrats are not being disruptive enough and should shut down the process.



“It is sad to see the open rebellion by Democratic elected leaders, radical organizations, and individuals that openly disregard the law and engage is shameful and disrespectful behavior” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “The disrespect and disruption of this confirmation process is unprecedented, uncivil, and mean-spirited.”