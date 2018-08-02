CNN’s Acosta call to protest

ACOSTA: And, it’s unfortunate the position that we’re all in right now. And I’m standing in this briefing room right now. There’s no government official here but I’ll say that the press is not the enemy of the people.

And, you know, I think maybe we should make some bumper stickers. Make some buttons, you know maybe we should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue like these folks who chant CNN sucks and fake news, maybe we should go out, all journalists on Pennsylvania Avenue and chant we’re not the enemy of the people because I’m tired of this.

Honestly, Brooke, i’m tired of this. It is not right. It is not fair. It is not just. It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people and Ivanka Trump knows that. I don’t know why her father doesn’t. And I don’t know why this press secretary doesn’t.

I mean she got yelled at at a restaurant in Virginia. I feel sorry about that. I feel badly for her that happened. That comedian at the Correspondent’s Dinner said some unpleasant things about her. I’m sorry about that. She ought to hear some of the things that were said about me the other night in Tampa. She ought read things that are said about my colleagues on CNN on a regular basis.

It would be nice if we all lowered the temperature a little bit but at the very least, I think we should all be able to agree on one thing, and that is the press is not the enemy of the people. Fellow Americans are not the enemy of fellow Americans. And, you know, forgive me forgoing on a rant. They lost sight of that here at this White House.