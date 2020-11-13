WhatFinger

CNN’s Amanpour Likens Trump to Nazis Purging Jews — ‘Assault on Those Same Values’

By —— Bio and Archives--November 13, 2020

CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday highlighted that 82 years ago this week, Kristallnacht, an attack on Jewish homes, hospitals and schools, which led to an estimation of over 90 deaths, took place.

Amanpour said Kristallnacht was a “warning shot” that led to the Holocaust and an “attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth.” She argued that President Donald Trump’s first four years in office have been “a modern-day assault on those same values.”—More…

