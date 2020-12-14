WhatFinger

CNN’s Tapper: Trump and His Minions’ ‘Lies’ Could Lead to ‘Stochastic Terrorism’

By —— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2020

CNN’s anchor Jake Tapper said Monday that President Donald Trump’s “lies” could lead to “stochastic terrorism,” which is when a leader publicly demonizes a person or group, resulting in violent acts.

The panel was discussing comments in a radio interview by State Rep. Gary Eisen (R) suggesting that he and other protesters plan to disrupt the Electoral College vote at the Lansing state capitol and White House advisor Stephen Miller saying earlier on Fox News that the battleground states the administration is disputing will have “alternate” electors cast in Congress.—More…

