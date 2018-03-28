Congress Targets Online Human Trafficking

As a result, several of the top websites where sex traffickers sell their victims have now shut down. Craigslist announced it is removing .its “Personals” sections. The Erotic Review has removed prostitution ads and Reddit took down its “Hookers” forum page and other related forums due to the bill. Cityvibe is also down.



The top trafficking site, Backpage.com, which has been at the center of this controversy for many years, has not yet removed its personals section. In spite of Backpage founder Carl Ferrer’s October 2016 arrest, his classified ads website continues to sell online ads promoting sex with minors. Ferrer was arrested in 2016 and charged with pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping.



The International Labor Organization estimates there are 4.5 million victims of sex trafficking worldwide. In the United States, this $32 billion-a-year industry is increasing in all 50 states. Human trafficking has surpassed the illegal sale of arms and will exceed the illegal sale of drugs in the next few years. The Justice Department estimates that each year at least 200,000 children are trafficked for sex in the U.S., and 70 percent of the survivors said they were advertised online at some point while they were being trafficked. In these scenarios, pimps and traffickers, or in some cases the victims themselves, post photos and write classified advertisements on escort sites for buyers to browse. These ads often represent children from 12-17 years old.



“We applaud Congress for passing this bill to stop online human trafficking and eagerly await President Trump’s signature,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “This bill it is a good first step toward shutting down the heinous crime of human sex trafficking on the internet. Neither the First Amendment nor any other part of the Constitution protects the criminal and heinous acts of selling and buying children and adults for sex. There is still much work to do to prevent children and adults from being victims of these horrific crimes,” said Staver.