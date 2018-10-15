Convoy of Hope Serves Thousands of Hurricane Survivors

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Convoy of Hope is responding in full force to the communities affected by Hurricane Michael. Convoy has already helped thousands of hurricane survivors through a distribution site in Marianna, Florida. In the drive-thru distribution, they are serving families and individuals with water, food, ice, hygiene kits and other disaster relief supplies. They have also begun mobile distribution, delivering supplies in 18 surrounding communities.

“It’s hard to imagine the destruction of a Category 4 Hurricane,” says Convoy of Hope’s National Spokesperson Jeff Nene. “As we have driven through the neighborhoods of the Panhandle of Florida, the destruction we have seen is mind-boggling. We have seen buildings flattened, homes destroyed, even railroad trains flipped on their sides. One thing Convoy of Hope does best is the distribution of food, water and emergency supplies after a disaster hits. We will continue to work with volunteers in this community to provide hope and help to those in need.”

Convoy of Hope has distributed more than 289,000 pounds of product and has served more than 15,000 individuals since Michael made landfall. Convoy of Hope partners with local churches and organizations to help distribute supplies in communities affected by the disaster.

To follow Convoy’s response, visit convoyofhope.org. Live phone or Skype interviews are possible from our distribution site.



About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 100 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information please visit convoyofhope.org.