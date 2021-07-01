WhatFinger

COSTA DEL HORROR Six people injured after car ploughs into drinkers sat on terrace at Marbella bar

By -- The Sun——--July 19, 2021

A CAR has ploughed into several people sat on a terrace at a bar in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Marbella, according to reports.

It is believed that five people have been transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

