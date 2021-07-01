COSTA DEL HORROR Six people injured after car ploughs into drinkers sat on terrace at Marbella bar

By News on the Net -- The Sun——Bio and Archives--July 19, 2021
A CAR has ploughed into several people sat on a terrace at a bar in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Marbella, according to reports.
It is believed that five people have been transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital, one of them with serious injuries.
➡️ #URGENTE | Un vehículo atropella a una multitud en Marbella, España. pic.twitter.com/PebsEVwNZD— Mundo en Conflicto ???? (@MundoEConflicto) July 19, 2021
BREAKING VIDEO: A car has plowed into several people sitting on a terrace at a bar in Marbella, Spain. pic.twitter.com/o21OY6ZBTN— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2021
