Count on Violence: A January 6th Survival Guide 

If you are one of the brave Patriots who will attend the January 6 Rally in D.C. —-during the Counting of Electoral Votes in the Joint Session of Congress—count on violence.
Be pleasantly surprised if you don’t encounter any.
However, Antifa and its Democrat-inspired Leftist storm-trooper allies have historically been consistent in their contribution of violence and mayhem to almost all gatherings of Trump supporters. Thus, it is prudent to prepare for a similar contribution on January 6, the most consequential political date in more than 100 years.
The following preparation suggestions are largely comprised of proven methods for countering, in particular, the more common of Antifa’s assault tactics:
In general, maintain “situational awareness.” No need to be overly paranoid, but be paranoid enough to make yourself pay slightly more attention than usual to your surroundings—what you might do if, for example, you were with a large tour group in a foreign country and your guide accidentally walked you deeply into “the bad part of town.”
In particular, though, keep on the lookout, especially, for black-uniformed Antifa miscreants. While the more commonplace Democrat-inspired Leftist millennials and college professors can be dangerous, too, Antifa members are usually trained to be dangerous and to attack in groups. For a description of Antifa please Google it (or, preferably “Duck-Duck-Go” it). Also, watch these videos:
At least one member of your group should carry an “anti-Antifa Safety Back Pack”:
First, on the outside, you’ll want a Body Cam, i.e. your own cell phonewith video running continuously, whenever in a difficult situation. This will help you identify any attackers to the police, but most importantly it will prove your innocence when you are blamed for causing the violence done to you.
Lots of eye protection—goggles are best but look goofy. At minimum have wrap-around clear plastic protective eye-wear—the kind used for yard work and at the rifle range. These will help protect against pepper spray, splashes of urine or paint, thrown objects (stones, canned vegetables) and fireworks explosions (M-80’s thrown into the crowd).
Lots and lots of bottled water– mostly for rinsing eyes sprayed by pepper spray. If you are sprayed do not touch your eyes; and remove any clothes that were sprayed. Water also helps in washing off the paint, urine, or caustic chemicals Antifa specializes in tossing on its victims.
Masks: Consider wearing a more robust mask than usual—which will help prevent inhaling pepper spray. Note: Pepper spray can trigger asthma attacks.
Extra set of clothes (in case the first set is soaked or damaged).
Head-wear of some sort. The sturdier the better—to protect against thrown objects. What you’ll have on for winter weather is a good start. Perhaps your back-pack can accommodate a few skiing/skateboarding helmets you might have lying around).
A collapsible umbrella can also help protect against thrown objects.
Heavy long pants,long-sleeves, coats, gloves—which you’ll have on already—it’s January.
You should carry the Standard First Aid kit you would likely have with you already, including bandaging, bandage tape, tape scissors, band-aids, alcohol wipes, Neosporin, Tylenol, Advil, etc.), sunscreen and bug-spay.
You should also consider carrying emergency whistles, blow horns, etc., to alert your group or police when being threatened.
No weapons,of course. But note: It appears tasers are allowed in D.C. (hard to believe) but pepper spray must first be registered with the police (for real), and no flare guns.
The good thing about a Safety Backpack is you can pack it and forget it—knowing in the back of your mind you’re prepared for the worst-case scenario—but otherwise unworried and free to soak in the good humor and cheer of any large gathering of American Patriot Trump Supporters.
If at all possible avoid being out at night in D.C., in particular because Antifa thrives at night. But, if you must be out at night, stay close together in definable groups and tune your situational awareness to “extremely high.”
Hopefully these recommendations will have no value—because you will not have needed them—because you will not find yourself in difficult situations while serving your country in D.C.
In that case, please accept my apologies for causing needless anxiety.
And in any case, in every case, God bless you and thank you for being there.
