Count on Violence: A January 6th Survival Guide 

If you are one of the brave Patriots who will attend the January 6 Rally in D.C. —-during the Counting of Electoral Votes in the Joint Session of Congress—count on violence.

Be pleasantly surprised if you don’t encounter any.

However, Antifa and its Democrat-inspired Leftist storm-trooper allies have historically been consistent in their contribution of violence and mayhem to almost all gatherings of Trump supporters. Thus, it is prudent to prepare for a similar contribution on January 6, the most consequential political date in more than 100 years.