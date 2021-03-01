Covid relief bill 'usurps the will of the American people' on taxpayer-funded abortion

By Guest Column -- Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life—— Bio and Archives--March 10, 2021
American Politics, News | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, issued the following statement today:
“The protections of the Hyde Amendment, protecting taxpayer dollars from funding abortion, have been removed by the Democrats in Congress from the $1.9 trillion bill providing relief from the ongoing effects of the China virus.
“In a bipartisan way, since 1976, these protections have been attached to spending bills, based on the recognition that even most who agree that abortion should be legal don’t want to be forced to pay for someone else’s abortion.
“The Democrats and Joe Biden are abortion extremists and are willing to usurp the will of the American people, turning a bill that is supposed to save people into one that helps to kill them.
“I call on all who voted for Joe Biden and the Democrats, but claim to be pro-life and to disagree with abortion extremism, to raise their voices in protest. Today, please. We’re waiting to hear from you,” Father Pavone insisted.
Priests for Life (EndAbortion.US) is the world’s largest Catholic pro-life organization dedicated exclusively to ending abortion.
Items of notes and interest from the web.