Covid relief bill 'usurps the will of the American people' on taxpayer-funded abortion

“In a bipartisan way, since 1976, these protections have been attached to spending bills, based on the recognition that even most who agree that abortion should be legal don’t want to be forced to pay for someone else’s abortion.

“The Democrats and Joe Biden are abortion extremists and are willing to usurp the will of the American people, turning a bill that is supposed to save people into one that helps to kill them.

“I call on all who voted for Joe Biden and the Democrats, but claim to be pro-life and to disagree with abortion extremism, to raise their voices in protest. Today, please. We’re waiting to hear from you,” Father Pavone insisted.