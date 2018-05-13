The Michael Avenatti narrative takes a curious - and telling - twist.

Creepy Porn Lawyer Arrested For Domestic Violence



Sleazy leftist ambulance chaser Michael Avenatti who coordinated a campaign of false sexual assault accusers in a failed bid to keep Justice Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court has been arrested in West Los Angeles on suspicion of felony-level domestic violence. Avenatti is not only an indefatigable, high-powered trial lawyer – he’s a major political operator in Democratic Party circles. He worked for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, for five years at a political consulting firm and reportedly “worked on nearly 150 campaigns in 42 states, all while attending night law school at George Washington University, where he graduated first in his class.”

Left, which insists every woman must be believed, is about to move the goalposts to help the left-wing character assassin avoid justice Avenatti has threatened to sue journalists at the Daily Caller for defamation for daring to report on the attorney’s highly questionable ethics and business dealings. The Daily Caller previously reported: Avenatti’s past is littered with lawsuits, jilted business partners and bankruptcy filings. People who have worked with the lawyer described him to TheDCNF as ruthless, greedy and unbothered by ethical questions. […] Those who have worked with Avenatti describe an individual obsessed with fame and willing to use unethical methods to win a case. So far, in response to the allegations the Vermont Democratic Party reportedly canceled events planned for Friday and Saturday at which Avenatti was scheduled to speak. Ticket sales were refunded. But it is unclear if the backlash in Vermont, an outlier of a state, will spread to the rest of the nation. More likely, the Left, which insists every woman must be believed, is about to move the goalposts to help the left-wing character assassin avoid justice. The litigious Avenatti is, of course, a media darling who has been embraced by the Left because he has become a figurehead in the anti-Trump resistance. He has become a ubiquitous presence on cable television news networks and Twitter as he attacks President Trump day in day out. He originally rocketed to fame because he represents X-rated film star Stormy Daniels who claims to have had an affair with Trump and because he doggedly pursued Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. TV host Tucker Carlson, who co-founded the Daily Caller, calls Avenatti “that creepy porn lawyer.”

Avenatti will be afforded the due process he sought to deny Brett Kavanaugh Avenatti is also a public face of the #MeToo movement, which seeks to raise public awareness of sexual assault and sexual harassment. And he claims to want to challenge Trump in 2020 by running for president and has endorsed some of the radical left’s craziest policy proposals such as so-called Medicare for All, which would bankrupt America. Naturally, when he was arrested Wednesday Avenatti said the allegations against him were “completely bogus.” He appeared on TV saying the charges were an “absolute fabrication” and that he expects to be “fully exonerated.” “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night,” he said. “Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.” After being processed into jail Avenatti was released on $50,000 bond. He thanked Los Angeles Police Department officers for “their professionalism.” Avenatti suggested to reporters that a conspiracy was afoot, saying he’s “not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing. I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman.” The allegations against the lawyer are mysterious. Quoting a law enforcement official, TMZ reported that Avenatti’s estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, filed the complaint with authorities Tuesday evening but since then her lawyer has denied it was her. Storie-Avenatti reportedly said “that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone.” Police spokesman Tony Im refused to identify the victim in the case but said the person had visible injuries. Im refused to explain the relationship of Avenatti to the victim. One thing’s for sure: Avenatti will be afforded the due process he sought to deny Brett Kavanaugh.

