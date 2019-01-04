Trump releases awesome new video on why we need a border wall, featuring CHUCK SCHUMER! The Right Scoop
CRISIS ON THE BORDER
Trump has just released a new 24 second video showcasing the chaos at the border and why we need a border wall.
It then features, front and center, Chuck Schumer saying that illegal immigration should not be tolerated.—More…
News on the Net -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
News from around the world
