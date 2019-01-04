WhatFinger

Trump releases awesome new video on why we need a border wall, featuring CHUCK SCHUMER! The Right Scoop

CRISIS ON THE BORDER

By —— Bio and Archives--January 4, 2019

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Trump has just released a new 24 second video showcasing the chaos at the border and why we need a border wall.

It then features, front and center, Chuck Schumer saying that illegal immigration should not be tolerated.—More…

 

.
CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: