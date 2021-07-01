Critical Race Theory Defeats Itself

Part of the DNC’s effort to burn down America has been the imposition of the execrable Critical Race Theory (CRT). And the DNC has been breathtakingly successful at injecting this poison into American society: The CRT movement has enjoyed almost universal adoption – by the universities, K-12 education, the media, the military, the Biden Administration, America’s largest corporations – and every nook and cranny of the Left’s Dominion – which is pretty much everywhere.

CRT’s fatal flaw

This state of affairs is all the more astonishing because the most remarkable aspect of CRT – and CRT’s fatal flaw – is that the so-called Theory defeats itself.

In particular, in order to remedy White America’s inherent evil and the evils of ‘Systemic Racism,’ CRT prescribes training. But the concept of training requires either good will in and voluntary effort by the trainee or coercion upon the trainee (and if coercion is the means there is nothing to be trained – only compliance to be demanded).

Moreover, CRT explicitly alleges that good will, good intentions, right vs. wrong, or any other factors outside of raw power are all inconsequential and irrelevant. All that matters is POWER – the power of the ‘oppressor’ over the powerlessness of the ‘oppressed.’ And in the Left’s cosmogony ‘oppressor’ is synonymous with so-called Whiteness – and Whites are stained with the blood guilt of racism so systemic, so woven into the fabric of American society, it cannot be defined – it just is.

However, if one accepts Marxist/Critical Theory/CRT’s notion of POWER as elemental to the nature of society, and by extension racism as well, one must also accept that CRT does not permit appeals to anything outside of POWER. In other words, CRT cannot appeal to solutions outside of the very theory itself. CRT cannot appeal to motivations such as good will, good intentions, guilt, self-recrimination, self-criticism, mores, values, or principles.