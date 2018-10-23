Leftist hate group "Just Communities" has a $250,000 contract with Santa Barbara educators to brainwash students.

Crude Anti-White, Anti-Male, Anti-Christian Communists Indoctrinate California K-12 Students



Editor’s note: Beginning below, there is a “Forms of Oppression” grid that is part of a bundle of documents produced by the leftist group “Just Communities,” which the unfortunate taxpayers of Santa Barbara, California, are paying Just Communities to use to indoctrinate their children with anti-American beliefs. Left-wing hate group Just C… by on Scribd Above is a curriculum the Santa Barbara Unified School District has paid an organization called “Just Communities” to impose on its K-12 students. It tells you all you need to know about the racist, anti-American left which has embedded itself in school districts like Santa Barbara all across the country.

The left-wing hate group, whose full name is Just Communities Central Coast The left-wing hate group, whose full name is Just Communities Central Coast, has a $250,000 contract with school authorities in Santa Barbara, California, to indoctrinate young people into believing that America today is a manifestly immoral, cruel country in which white people routinely oppress non-whites, men oppress women, Christians oppress non-Christians, heterosexuals oppress gays, and the wealthy oppress the poor. This anti-American mini-manifesto aimed at fomenting social discontent comes in a “Forms of Oppression” grid produced by Just Communities, which is partnering with the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). The grid is included in a bundle of documents published online that includes the Just Communities 2018 training manual. (The document is also posted at Scribd here.) Just Communities is attempting to radicalize students and encourage them to become activists obsessed with the Marxist holy trinity of race, sex, and class. With help from the extreme-left hate group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other radical activists trying to impose unwanted social change on the country, public school teachers across America already saturate students with information about racial injustice in America in a nonstop barrage of historic facts and ahistorical nonsense. And in the culture at large, the media, politicians, and the entertainment industry can’t stop talking about race. The last thing any young student in America needs is to be taught about is race. Race matters only to radicals.

In Pedagogy of the Oppressed, Marxist theorist Paulo Freire urged that schools be used to inculcate radical values in students to transform them into agents of social change. Freire argued that the so-called dominant pedagogy “silences” poor and minority children and that there is no such thing as a neutral educational system. Teachers today are also smitten with the ahistorical, anti-American screeds of Howard Zinn, a Communist Party USA member whose writings they treat as gospel. Joining Freire in his desire to use the educational system to level institutions is unrepentant communist terrorist and education theorist Bill Ayers, a close associate of Barack Obama who has long advocated corrupting the young so they can agitate to fundamentally transform American society. “If we want change to come, we would do well not to look at the sites of power we have no access to; the White House, the Congress, the Pentagon,” he said in 2012. “We have absolute access to the community, the school, the neighborhood, the street, the classroom, the workplace, the shop, the farm.” With its “implicit bias” training in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Just Communities Central Coast is doing exactly what Ayers urged. Let’s look at the contents of the Just Communities 2018 training manual.

Continued below... Training manual is jam-packed with lies about the nature and history of American society America, Just Communities maintains, is an irredeemably rotten, racist place, according to the self-serving talking points that abound in the published bundle of documents. One page from what appears to be a PowerPoint presentation asks: ”(What is) Racism? A system of oppression based on race that privileges white people and targets people of color.”

Another states: ”(white people) Privilege: Unearned access to resources that enhance one’s chances of getting what one needs or influencing others in order to lead a safe, productive, fulfilling life.” Yet another levels a Marxist attack on America’s market-based system: “Classism: A system of oppression based on socio-economic class that privilege (white) people who are wealthy and target people (of color) who are poor or working class.Classism also refers to the economic system that creates excessive inequality and causes basic human needs to go unmet.” Not surprisingly, the group’s 2018 training manual is jam-packed with lies about the nature and history of American society.

The group’s curriculum, parents say, “is radical, discriminatory, and illegal,” At page 12 it states that among its “working assumptions about dismantling oppression” is the idea that “Oppression based on notions of race is pervasive in U.S. society and many other societies and hurts us all, although in different and distinct ways.” Building on the leftist idea that everything is political, the manual states, “There is no such thing as ‘passively dismantling oppression.’ We are either actively working to end oppression or colluding with it, allowing it to continue. Indeed, we are often doing both at the same time.” “The work of dismantling racism is an ongoing process, not a one-time event, seminar, or course from which one graduates,” according to the manual. “The process calls for a lifelong commitment to eliminating all injustice.” Eric Early, a Republican candidate for California Attorney General, told local officials Sept. 11 that the SBUSD’s ongoing agreement with Just Communities to carry out classroom training in what it calls diversity, equity, and inclusion is likely to get the district sued by parents. The district entered into an agreement Sept. 11 to extend the group’s work at a cost of $250,000. The group’s curriculum, parents say, “is radical, discriminatory, and illegal,” Early said. In a Sept. 21 letter to SBUSD counsel, Early wrote, “Teachers, parents and students have confidentially expressed their concerns that JCCC’s discriminatory curriculum has led to increased racial animosity toward Caucasian teachers and students.” Jarrod Schwartz, executive director of Just Communities, tried to spin away what his group stands for with a lame conspiracy theory. “After taking the time to review the materials and the claims, we now feel comfortable stating that many of the materials claimed to be ours have in fact been altered. Things described as being said or taking place during our workshops run counter to our curriculum, approach, and philosophy. At best, our work is being misrepresented; at worst, it is being distorted and doctored to support the claim that we are somehow anti-white and anti-Christian.”

Continued below... This is all radical-speak for fundamentally transforming the United States of America According to its most recent publicly available IRS filing, the Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit group, created in 2008, had gross revenues of $629,479 and employed eight staffers along with 43 volunteers in 2016. The far-left Surdna Foundation, which has funded Black Lives Matter, ACORN, and the Van Jones-founded Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, has given Just Communities $329,000 since 2012, according to IRS filings. Other major funders are the Santa Barbara Foundation ($820,697 since 2010), McCune Foundation ($340,588 since 2011), and the James S. Bower Foundation ($240,000 since 2015). On the About Us page of its website, the group describes its indoctrination work, making no effort to conceal its bad intent: Just Communities offers cultural competency training to organizational leaders, education seminars for the general public, leadership training institutes for students and teachers, and customized consultation to local agencies for diversity and organizational change initiatives. Just Communities consciously works with people from a diverse cross-section of the community along the lines of race, income, gender, sexual orientation, age, and religious affiliation. Our expertise in human relations uniquely positions us to serve people and organizations in the education, health care, non-profit, government, and business sectors. The breadth of our vision statement to “ensure that all people are connected, respected, and valued” does not limit our service to a single constituency. Whether we are training health care providers on cultural competency, facilitating a diverse collaboration of service providers to address youth violence, or empowering at-risk teens as leaders in their schools, Just Communities continues to bridge differences among those of diverse backgrounds and cultures to strengthen the local community and advance social justice. This is all radical-speak for fundamentally transforming the United States of America. But first Just Communities Central Coast is focusing on poisoning the minds of the young in Santa Barbara.

