“HR 5 will increase sexual assaults because it gives males ‘identifying as females’ legal access to use female bathrooms, locker rooms, and all public facilities,”

Dangerous Assault on Women

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the U.S. House have introduced H.R. 5, known as the so-called “Equality Act,” which is an assault on women and girls’ safety, privacy, and athletic endeavors. The legislation is being pushed largely by the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s leading LGBT activist organization. This bill amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other federal laws by striking the word “sex,” and inserting “sex, sexual orientation, gender identity” as protected classes throughout the federal code. This amendment erases any sex-based protections for women.

Immutable biological differences and unique attributes between sexes will become illusory because birth sex is irrelevant under HR 5. Therefore, women and girls face increased risk of harassment and violence by predatory males who will use gender identity to invade their private spaces. Biological men who subjectively assert they “identify as a woman” will be able to use women’s restrooms, dressing rooms, locker rooms and showers. Men will be legally allowed to bunk with women on overnight stays at church, mission, or school events and at domestic abuse shelters or in prison cells. The gender identity provisions of HR 5 will forbid the law to see sex while legitimizing sex stereotypes and will make women and girls increased targets for rapists, pedophiles and voyeurs in all 50 states



For example, recently in a Palm Springs, California swim center, three teenage female water polo players were traumatized by encountering a naked man showering in the women’s locker room. They reported this to the police, who did nothing, because the man “identifies as a woman.” According to the report, coaches confronted the person, who told them he was in the locker room because he identified as female. One of the girl’s mother said, “They were mortified, scared, and traumatized quite honestly. I think this individual is a predator and found a loophole in the law with transgender issues.” Liberty Counsel has an extensive collection of articles and resources illustrating the danger of dual-sex restrooms, fitting rooms and shower facilities here.

Women’s rights and historic gains made by women in athletic competition will be also be negatively affected because men will be able to legally be recognized and treated as “women.” Title IX was created in order to ensure that women had access to equal opportunities as men, including in sports. Now that is threatened as HR 5 ignores the biological differences between males and females and erases the unique talents and achievements of girls and women. Allowing biological males who self-identify as “women” to compete against biological females, put women at a disadvantage and can cost female athletes the titles, records, and scholarships that are rightfully theirs and can even lead to serious sports-related injuries. Some examples are: Mack Beggs, 17, was born a girl and reportedly began identifying as a boy at the age of three. Though Beggs underwent testosterone treatments for more than a year and had the muscle mass of a teenage boy, Beggs competed and took first place in the University Interscholastic League state girls’ championship on Feb. 25, 2016. MMA fighter Fallon Fox, a biological man, gave his female opponent a concussion and broke her eye socket in 2015. The woman, Tamikka Brents, suffered a damaged orbital bone and needed seven staples after she fought Fox.

Gabrielle Ludwig, 50, who was born Robert, joined the women’s basketball team at Mission College in Santa Clara, California, in 2012. Ludwig is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Cyclist Jillian Bearden, a 36-year-old biological male and Colorado Springs native, won the women’s division of the El Tour de Tucson in four hours and 26 minutes in November 2016. Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, a biological man, won the Australian international women’s competition on March 19, 2017. Hubbard, 39, lifted 591 pounds, nearly 20 pounds more than the woman who won the silver medal by lifting 572 pounds. “HR 5 will increase sexual assaults because it gives males ‘identifying as females’ legal access to use female bathrooms, locker rooms, and all public facilities,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “This so-called ‘Equality Act’ is promoted by LGBT activists under the guise of ‘equality’ for all people. However, it is a slap in the face to women and girls who are entitled to safety, privacy, and fairness in athletic competition,” said Staver.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.