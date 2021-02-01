Oddly enough, ”cases” of the common flu appear to have practically vanished with the rise of COVID-19 ”cases.”

Dear Cousins Punxsutawney Phil and Wiarton Willy,

Greetings from the sea-side of Nova Scotia—long time “No See!” Actually, I don’t even remember meeting you at all – ever. Being much younger, I was just a baby when we may have met. But now, I’m a fully grown adult “Nova Scotian.” Not that I particularly like this terminology but life is what it is. Also, I trust you and yours are well, etc., etc. Moreover, I hope you know what important date this is – February 2nd, mid-winter, aka GROUNDHOG DAY!

Occasionally, I’m not sure myself without either listening to the news or looking at the local daily “rag.” Many others actually have the same problem. Now, to my Dear Readers: What, you don’t know where Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are? Let me bring you up to speed: Who (and Where) are Nova Scotians and Newfies? Nova Scotian folk like here in Shubenacadie and our neighbours in the Canadian Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, colloquially referred to as “Newfies,” are the folks who live in (different) Provinces on the eastern fringe of Canada. That’s kind of between “there, on the east coast of Canada” and Europe, can’t find a better definition. While the Province of Nova Scotia is a “near-island”, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is unique by having one half of its land mass “in the Atlantic” and the other on the continent. It doesn’t matter which part you actually live on, the geographical island Newfoundland or the part on the geographical part of the North American continent known as Labrador. After all we are “all in this together.” I know, it’s confusing—- just trust me—- (my Dearest has more detailed info on that … ).

But I’d like to come to the issue de jour, i.e. the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 and the misleading statements by the CTV

The CTV (CTV Television Network, a part of BCE Inc.) produces the widely watched evening (11 pm, EST) TV news every day. The COVID-19 (CV) issue is always among the “headlines.” To “prove” the veracity of their reports, the CTV often shows video clips of a Dr. N…, a physician at a Toronto hospital. In the most recent clip (on 30 Jan. 2021) in “The National,” the good doctor was shown to actually advise pregnant women to get vaccinated with either one of the current CV-vaccines from the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna companies’ mRNA vaccines, stating that there were no indications of any demonstrated detrimental effects on their health. That recommendation, despite the fact that pregnant women were deliberately left out of the first 2 stages of vaccine trials! Genetics expert Dr. D. Cahill certainly has strong reservations about these vaccines. Dr. N… also carefully avoided any comment on the health of such women’s offspring or any future generations of such. Of course, that’s, IMHO, potentially perhaps even criminally misleading and medical malpractice, in my mind. To tell a pregnant woman to take an untested medical product has to be against the oath of first do no harm! In fact, the official Pfizer-BioNTech (revised) factsheet of Jan. 2021 clearly states to “Tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: • have any allergies, •have a fever, •have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, •are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, •are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, •are breast-feeding, •have received another COVID-19 vaccine.“ Furthermore, even the emergency authorization by the U.S. FDA excludes anyone at 16 years or younger age from getting the vaccine.

Remember Thalidomide! The drug named Thalidomide was created and widely prescribed to pregnant women decades ago in order to relieve morning sickness and related pregnancy problems .The WHO (World Health Organization) and other authorities approved it as an “Essential Medicine” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide ).

Naturally, it took a while for the women’s babies to be born—many of whom had severe deformities, such as rudimentary limbs

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide_scandal ). The women who took that drug had no problem themselves but their offspring sure did! That was a tragedy, though by now barely remembered. But this tragedy also entails important cautionary implications for today’s mRNA-type CV vaccines. Vaccines come in different “Colours” The new types of “messenger ribo-nucleic acid” (mRNA) vaccines are substantially different from those of past decades. The former were developed with rigorous standards and tested for years before they became widely available and used, more or less worldwide. While vaccines and drugs are not the same kind of materials, they all are claimed to be thoroughly tested – unless there is a perceived emergency and an indication of the material’s efficacy and safety. The testing of many “drugs” (relatively simple compounds of defined structure) can be done nearly everywhere and anytime. The macromolecular new type (mRNA) vaccines are not as easily investigated. Furthermore, as already evident, the viruses themselves are mutating quite rapidly and changing. How effective the current CV vaccines are against the newly recognized (and future) “variants” (mutations) is still up in the air.





Just think of the annual flu (and vaccinations) Why else would there have been a new flu vaccine each year, for decades now? Most, if not all of the flu viruses are corona-type viruses as well. The (former) type of flu-corona virus vaccines were quite successful but require a new shot every year. Oddly enough, ”cases” of the common flu appear to have practically vanished with the rise of COVID-19 ”cases.” So, my dear cousins, let’s stick together! Best wishes to you and yours, keep warm and happy! Shubenacadie Sam



