Death And Taxes Can Be Yours!

I am starting today’s piece with a segment from an article I wrote years ago. I am using it here once again in telling my story this morning. It just fits too well! We’ll talk after you have read it .... “Years ago in a Wal-Mart, I was walking past the toy department. A screaming four(?) year-old was demanding that his mom buy him the little car set he had opened and scattered all over the floor. After the young mother had several times declined and asked him to come along with her, the enraged boy threw one of the cars at her, leaving a bloody cut on her forehead.

Lying leftist media and their pet liberal politicians The rattled mom stood there and began slowly counting as some parents do before administering discipline. After she got to ‘five’, the kid stomped his foot and threw another car nearly hitting another shopper. The boy’s face was purple now. Mom started over with ‘one,’ and began sweetly counting again. A crowd had gathered, and a manager was looking at the mess in disbelief. The mother smiled at the boy, held out her hand and again pleaded with him to come with her. And what happened next is one reason why my wife never takes me with her—anywhere. In my deepest, sweetest, most articulately thundering voice (from my belly, so It can be heard in the back of any auditorium) I said, “Isn’t he PRECIOUS?!” With that, the mom became furious (at me) and took her bratty kid by the wrist and dragged him toward the main aisle. While he was kicking and flailing his feet and fists she managed to stick him in her shopping cart and roll toward the front of the store. The crowd dissipated. The manager quietly began cleaning up the damage.” [In this article, for purposes of brevity, the little boy will be from here on named, “little Johnny.”] You have seen incidents just like that during your own time on this planet. For me, I’d have to say the average has been at least once or twice a year. But, guess what?! Now the little ‘Johnny’ I featured in that story is easily voting age. And that fact, right there, combined with the runaway madness of our 21st century parent/babysitter, the television/streaming internet, is the reason why our nation generally sat still and watched, many of us in confusion and horror, as a president was impeached for no good reason. After four years of a completely needlessly hampered presidency, our excellent President Trump had to leave office in the shameful charade again foisted upon us by a lying leftist media and their pet liberal politicians. You want to talk about ‘reparations’? President Trump entirely deserves another four years without a socialist/communist, leftist democrat party inventing scandals for him to dig his way out from under; scandals which never existed in the real world. Scandals backed by devilishly doctored and inaccurate “evidence”.

The ‘sweet little Johnnies’ of my opening story are why our nation is currently so completely turned upside down First, let’s talk about the most recent travesty of a ‘scandal’, the so called ‘insurrection’ at the capitol on January 6th of this year. Well, if the left and the leftist press can call the riots of early 2021, “protests”, then there is no justification on Earth for calling the protest of January 6th an insurrection. Physical upset at our nation’s capital is nothing new to an America that started and has been kept running along with just such unseemly confrontations. I grew up when the students terrorizing Kent State were considered by many as the heroes of that day. In fact, we have genuine, anti-American, gun-toting, bomber terrorists of the 60s-70s who are still walking around free today. Some of them are even close friends of recent former presidents. So, when Nancy Pelosi wants to cheer on the rabble-rousers in like manner storming a state capital or encourages people to “take to the streets”, that’s okay? When Maxine Waters advocates real violence against our president (“Foaty Fahv!”) and conservative public leaders, we can let that slide? And when other leftist leadership promote all sorts of violent rottenness - AND THEN PUT UP BAIL FOR THE LOOTING RIOTERS - we will turn a blind eye to that? But when our president politely asked that a gathering of hapless demonstrators (whose presence had nothing to do with any promotional efforts on the part of President Trump) to pack it up and go home ... that’s an act of shameless treason? Forget about it. The ‘sweet little Johnnies’ of my opening story are why our nation is currently so completely turned upside down. They have not experienced the consequences that good parents apply as a deterrent to bad behavior. Many are living in their own little utopias—free room and board in nice comfortable homes, with no consequences for bad behavior or requirements that they put down their controllers and go to work. I have looked far and wide for one high school student who would be interested in mowing my lawn or doing other yard work in exchange for some real money! Can’t find a one so far! But have the spoiled rotten Johnnies done much of the actual damage to our crumbling America? Of course not. No. But they have been conditioned to believe that the way they are living—Mommy and Daddy take care of everything, give them money whenever they ask, and require no effort from them—is the model for the ‘socialism’ they have been sold which will make the world safe and wonderful for all. The left (and now the emerging RINOs) has always been about buying votes It’s the political party which has been preparing itself for all the rotten apples (the sweet little ‘Johnnies’) coming of age. That is where the blame resides entirely. The left (and now the emerging RINOs) has always been about buying votes. Using our tax money to keep professional politicians in power has most regularly been the modus operandi of past-master parasites like Nancy and Hillary and their burgeoning gang of fellow suckerfish. But now the game is becoming a whole lot more sophisticated and complex. Votes are today generally engineered and only occasionally purchased with coin of the realm (except for those votes purchased from the “dreamers” who came for nothing else BUT the free cream of our hard labors). The real-life devil (who knows his time is short) has been cultivating his constituency-hybrid babies whom he has designed to catch the last of this world’s brain-dead fogies (baby-boomers, all) completely by surprise. The amoral, selfish brats of this unprecedented time needed a peculiar kind of leadership. And THAT explains the presence of (what they affectionately named themselves as) “the squad.” The squad is made up of four stylishly wacky and unapologetically evil women disguised as young moderns.

But now we sophisticated 21st-century braintrusts know that there are more genders then one can shake a stick at I will here mention their names. If you are actually unaware of the group composed of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (their comedic ‘founder’, 2018), Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tliab, then I will reluctantly mention them for the sake of your education. Nevertheless, in the future, you need to begin familiarising yourself with the people who are out purely to destroy the free world. Two more names have since been added to the “squad” since these weirdos came together. But what is most important in understanding this group is that they, like their older democrat predecessors, are completely committed to achieving their every evil dream at the expense of you and me (whether democrat or sane) through the medium of our tax dollars. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right out of the chute after her election in 2018, composed a ghost-written proposal she christened, the “Green New Deal.” And, oddly, all of the democrats, young and old, absolutely worship the thing in all its laughable and expensive nonsense. Many people, including many members of Congress, have become so intellectually lazy that all AOC had to do was stick the word “Green” in front of New Deal and they automatically decided it was good for the environment and for votes so they went for it. No further investigation necessary! It has a 50 bajillion-trillion dollar law package price tag of which will unquestionably break the bank of any fifty Americas. And when she has been asked to explain how her fairytale-green-world plans will be paid for, she simply, ‘brilliantly’ responds, “Well, the government will pay for it (silly!)!” I must admit that she is the girl version of my nightmarish-but-true character, “little Johnny.” The former bartender, whose name has been shortened to ‘AOC’, is an educated and thoroughly choreographed politico-actress who is playing the part of the standardized, 21st century dizzy-headed, spoiled brat-Johnny. She and her clique were quite strategically brought into politics to become the replacement monsters for the now outdated Pelosi, Clinton, etc., etc. The physically grown-up little johnnies no longer need the placating older adults who would ‘understand’ and ignore the fits (tantrums) of those hellions. The squad, which will continue to grow in its scope and membership, is designed solely to accommodate the insanity of a society composed entirely of chronologically/physically adult ‘johnnies’ of every persuasion. [I think California has engineered its way up to over 50 ‘persuasions’ of little johnnies, now. Those persuasions or ‘mindsets’ of little johnnies we used to call ‘genders.’ There were, just a couple decades ago, only two genders. But now we sophisticated 21st-century braintrusts know that there are more genders then one can shake a stick at. It’s more of the devil accommodating the insanity of little Johnny. Anything to get the job done. (To most people, I am an older, 6’10”, 290 +,- pound male. However, this week at least, I am seriously considering my life as perhaps a petite, 65 pound, nine-year-old ballerina. I will let you know how that goes (especially upon my first entrance into a Target ladies room).]





The real BATTLE for every real Christian is to “EXPOSE THE WORKS OF DARKNESS” Most of you have read my documented accounts of how we arrived at the total insanity surrounding us in 2021. For those of you who are not aware of my brilliance, find my archival pieces at Canada Free Press. Nevertheless, IF YOU HAVE BEEN SCRATCHING YOUR HEAD AS TO HOW/WHY WE CAN WATCH THE ILLEGAL INSANITY WHICH IS NOW GOING DOWN ALL AROUND US WITHOUT QUESTION AND AT NINETY MILES PER HOUR - AND NOTHING IS BEING DONE ABOUT IT, here is how it works: Our present day society is currently made up of mostly ripening little Johnnies. Little johnnies know nothing about real life. After spending many years being ‘educated’, they have, for starters, no grasp of history. Little johnnies are only familiar with the fabricated virtual realities that they have been fed and are ever internalizing as their own reality for their entire make-believe lives. Little johnnies (as we saw in his formative years in our opening story) know nothing about effective discipline or the godly veracity/integrity and character which follows that discipline. They only laughingly know about spineless threats, senseless scoldings and rewarded misbehavior (and ribbons given for “PARTICIPATION!”). Now couple the demonic existence of a little Johnnie with a liberal press that totally molds public opinion through its consistent and calculated lying. The result is a bovine society with a government controlled by the satanic liberal media/entertainment empire preparing to own us all. And THAT is why my favorite motto is, “Because without America, there is no free world” (Credit, Judi McLeod/Canada Free Press). Because, when the comparatively little scrap of paper we call our Constitution is gone, buddy-man, we will all be back in chains. And all the indulged, spoiled little darlings will suddenly have a brutal wakeup call. While I was growing up, and to this very day, I have often heard frustrated people say, “Why don’t they do something about ... (this or that)?” It wasn’t until I became a real Christian* (*having given charge of my sin, my life and my will to the real Jesus Christ), that I realized that I am a member of the “they” mentioned in that question. And that is where I find myself today. On this Earth, I am expected to be the listening and attentive hands and feet of my Savior who is soon to return. And being a “warrior for social justice” has absolutely NOTHING to do with real Christianity. The real BATTLE for every real Christian is to “EXPOSE THE WORKS OF DARKNESS” (Ephesians 5:11). Jesus also gave us a commission to spread the word of a Gospel that is the perfect ‘good news’ for the generally worthless people (the little johnnies) so abundantly springing forth in this insane day and age. Indeed, the Old Testament taught me that God is way too holy for me to ever flawlessly keep all of His perfect rules and regulations.





Devil and lying puppets like his ‘squad’ anxiously hope to give both of those nightmares to us—to kill us spiritually and, while we’re here, to tax us to death Just as Paul said, “The Old Testament was a schoolmaster to bring me to Christ!” (Galatians 3:24 KJV). And as Jesus died on the Cross, He cried out, “It is finished!” (John 19:30 KJV). What exactly was ‘finished’? He had just finished the perfect work that would now allow even a loser like little Johnny (or me) to actually find and keep eternal life! And that is so, because if you have faith in the forgiveness and Lordship of the real Jesus of Scripture, you suddenly find that God becomes, by adoption, (LITERALLY) your daddy—and no longer your judge! AND HE HAS SWORN THAT HE WILL NEVER LOSE ANY OF HIS TRUE CHILDREN. And that is indeed good news! Little Johnny and all the rest of the products of this fallen planet can be tricked into throwing a tantrum in pursuit of a fantasy-utopia which will never happen in this dying world. Liars, along with the father of lies, will continue to coddle and give in to the fits a lot of immature people who are destined to never grow up (or to live any longer than this perishable life). But the obvious fruit of a crafty devil who is continually lying to sell his ultimate lie will be the produce of the terrible nightmare which is materializing more and more with every passing day. “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind ... ” (Hosea 8:7). So it turns out that there really are only ‘two things (in this life) which will never go away’ ... death and taxes. And the devil and lying puppets like his ‘squad’ anxiously hope to give both of those nightmares to us—to kill us spiritually and, while we’re here, to tax us to death. The choice to avoid that illusory trap remains entirely ours.

