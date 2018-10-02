Good display clearly un-American ideas, methods during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings; the Soviet courts would not have treated the enemies of socialism any better during the Great Purge in the 1930s

DEMOCRAT PARTY DANGEROUS FOR FREE AMERICA



If they break so blatantly and without regard to decency, truth, ethics, and respect for the Republic, all the rules that obstruct their getting what they want for a supposedly good cause even when they are but a minority opposition party, then what would make you think that they will not do the same for a bad cause when they grab a monopoly on political power? If they so easily abandon the cornerstone principles of parliamentarian governance and the rights of the accused for a supposedly good cause even when they are but a minority opposition party, then what would make you think that they will not do the same for a bad cause when they grab a monopoly on political power?

If they are so quick to anger, hate, insult hurling, political thuggery, lynching, witch hunts, slander, character assassinations, and false accusations and calumnies for a supposedly good cause even when they are but a minority opposition party, then what would make you think that they will not do the same for a bad cause when they grab a monopoly on political power? I assure you, they will. After all, the above mentioned pathologies of theirs are idiosyncratic for the “progressive” (“assaulting” seems like more adequate classifier here) Left, and always have been. The Democrat party and its leaders are completely unfit to govern America. Letting them win any election poses a deadly threat to our liberty, prosperity, and Republican form of government, never mind our national integrity and security from invasions and hostile takeovers. They are poised to disrespect and destroy everything we hold dear, including our freedom to pursue happiness the way we see fit, as opposed to following politically-correct, pre-approved and government-regulated script. They will not hesitate to violate anything or attack anyone, in the name of their “good cause”, if they think that doing so may help them win. With support from millions of migrants from Russia, Soviet Union, and vicinity, and their American-born offspring, taking into account their notoriety for impositions (or propensities towards such impositions) of the dictatorships of the least fit, working together they will waste no time building the Evil Empire right here on the American soil just like their ancestors, mentors, and other role models did in Russia after the Bolshevik revolution of October 1917. But if they were so well-meaning and committed to their supposedly “good cause” as they say, then where did all the documented evil that was roaring in the Soviet Union between 1917 and 1991 come from? Definitely, not from America or capitalist Western Europe, despite all the claims of the Soviet ideologues. The evil sprouted from the seeds of their ideology that usurped to itself the power of redistributing the means and proceeds of men’s work from the makers to the takers without much concern who deserves them and who does not. And the result of this kind of Soviet “social justice” was the equal misery for all, except for the ruling clique who enjoyed much better living standards than the rest of the nation.

Many old-fashion American Liberals are surprised or shocked to see the vulgarization of Liberalism of the 1960s and 1970s, today. They scratch their heads trying to sort things out and understand the rather abrupt change of direction and strategy that the Democrat party is pursuing these days. They seem to overlook the key to the solution of this puzzle: waves of mass immigration from Soviet Union and Russia that begun around 1970 and peaked about the time of the collapse of the Soviet Empire in 1991. Interestingly, after hundreds of thousands (perhaps a million) of these immigrants have moved from there to here, socialistic tendencies in Russia are on decline while they are rising quickly in the U.S. And so are signature Soviet doctrines like the presumption of guilt of political opponents and morality defined as all things that support the party’s “good cause”. We have seen a good display of the repertoire of these clearly un-American ideas and methods during the Kavanaugh trial during his confirmation hearings; the Soviet courts would not have treated the enemies of socialism any better during the Great Purge in the 1930s. The Democrat party is dangerous for free and prosperous America, and will remain so as long as the party exists. It would be much better for our nation if the Democrats and their trans-national financiers just went away. I hope we have enough persuasive talents to convince them that they do not belong here, and that it would be much easier for everybody if they chose another nation as a target of their transformational-destructive rhetoric and actions. Once they disappear from our political landscape, America may become great, again. I hope to see this happening before I die. Mark Andrew Dwyer’s recent columns

