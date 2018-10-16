Does this clueless woman have no judgment? Does she have no shame?

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren Outed as Fake Woman of Color+Fake Cherokee



In the 1990s, Warren self-described herself as a “woman of color”. There is a 1997 Fordham Law Review article in which Warren is described as Harvard’s Law faculty, first woman of color. The footnote at the end of the article, because law review articles are rigorously researched and fact-checked for accuracy, refers to a conversation had with the news director of Harvard Law School, in August 1996, which confirms in Harvard Law’s view that Warren is a woman of color.

Clearly, Harvard was very proud to have on its faculty its first woman of color. I do not care how many liberal pro Warren Harvard faculty members swear on a stack of bibles that race did not play a role in hiring Warren, but the majority of Americans, I would even say the majority of North Americans, don’t believe these 100% liberal Democratic Harvard law professors. This is identity politics run amok. Warren’s DNA tests based not on Native Indian DNA indicate she may be 1/1024 Peruvian Indian, because there is no available DNA to test for Native American Indians. Bottom line, the average white European American male has more Native American blood than Warren. Liberal Democrats may be comfortable with Warren calling herself a woman of color and especially a Native American Cherokee Indian, but let me tell you something, the American Cherokee Nation has come down brutally hard on Warren’s ridiculous and offensive defense of her so-called Native Indian ancestry. The Cherokee Nation has issued a blistering public statement condemning Warren. The statement reads as follows: “A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship. Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America. Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation. Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.” - Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Elizabeth Warren arrogantly and angrily replied in a tweet by calling Trump racist. Here is her tweet. “ I won’t sit quietly for @realDonaldTrump’s racism, so I took a test. But DNA & family history has nothing to do with tribal affiliation or citizenship, which is determined only – only – by Tribal Nations. I respect the distinction, & don’t list myself as Native in the Senate.” Are you kidding me? Warren wrongly misrepresents herself on records filed with the federal government while a law professor at University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law Schools that she is a Native American and a woman of color and she is accusing Trump who has called out her obvious misrepresentations- as racism? Does this clueless woman have no judgment? Does she have no shame? Is Warren so delusional in her thinking, that because now she does not now self-identify in the Senate as a Native American Indian, she is home scot-free? That everything is kosher? All is forgiven? Warren has succeeded in being ridiculed on the right and is now being vilified on the left for cultural appropriation for professional and political gains. Warren is toast. She and her clueless supporters just can’t read the obvious political smoke signals yet.

Mitch Wolfe, a graduate of Harvard University, is the author of “Trump: How He Captured The Trump White House”, which he wrote and had published prior to the election. (available on Amazon.com)