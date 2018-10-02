The Democrats of today do not represent the best interests of America

Democrats Are Destroying the Nation in Order to Win



Legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi has been famously quoted as saying, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing”. Some might contend that Lombardi meant winning at all costs, but that would be misunderstanding how Lombardi approached the game. For Lombardi, it meant playing fairly and by the rules to the best of one’s ability in order to achieve victory. To the Democrats of today, winning is certainly the only thing, but playing fairly or by the rules is not their strategy. One only need witness the nomination hearings of Brett Kavanaugh to understand the depths of deceit, slander, and out and out lies the Democrats in the senate are willing to engage in, to know that they have declared total war on all things which contradict their agenda.

Utter charade of last minute, uncorroborated allegations against Kavanaugh The laws of our republic plainly specify that anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Democrats, and their lackeys in the press (or perhaps it’s really the other way around), have plainly demonstrated their utter contempt for this bedrock principle, by presuming that Judge Kvanaugh is guilty and must therefore prove himself innocent. While basically impossible to prove a negative, it really wouldn’t matter if Kavanaugh could actually “prove” his innocence. The fact is that the great majority of the senate Dems had already decided to vote against Kavanaugh before his name was even selected. His “crimes”? Number one, he was nominated by President Trump, whom of course the Dems have opposed since before he was even sworn into office. Number two, any “conservative” justice would threaten the holy sacrament of the left – abortion. That, boiled down to its simplest terms is the entire reason we have seen this utter charade of last minute, uncorroborated allegations against Kavanaugh. It is why Dianne Feinstein despicably held on to the letter from the accuser for two months. She played this card just before the vote - in order to delay the vote. It is all so disgustingly obvious - this delaying, stonewalling, and doing everything they can to keep from voting on any Trump nominee until after the midterms. The Dems are banking on taking back the senate, which while not a given, represents their best method of blocking any actual conservative from being seated on the nation’s highest court. The Dems’ far left base is fanatical about a number of things – none of them good for the country – but there is no other issue more important to them than abortion. Indeed, the woman’s “right” to murder an unborn baby is their holy of holies. The notion that a more constitution based court could revisit 1973’s Roe V. Wade decision sends the left into spasmodic convulsions. Their heads spin 360 degrees à la Linda Blair from The Exorcist.

The Roe decision was rendered by a Supreme Court that was packed with liberals The Roe decision was rendered by a Supreme Court that was packed with liberals, and the majority opinion - written by Harry Blackmun, was criticized far and wide – even among many who championed abortion. This magical “right to privacy” couldn’t remotely pass constitutional muster, and it occasioned famed Harvard law professor (and liberal) Lawrence Tribe to remark on its constitutionality (or lack of), “One of the most curious things about Roe is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.” Such a poorly written law not only could be revisited, it should be revisited. And that is what frightens the left wing Democrats so much, and why they are perfectly willing to smear an eminently qualified and highly rated judge. The possibility that abortion could be restricted, even in some small way such as outlawing the gruesome practice known as partial birth abortion, would interfere with a woman’s “choice”, at least as they see it. Partial birth abortion, for those who are not aware, is a procedure where a third trimester baby is pulled out of the birth canal feet first - all but the head. With the baby alive and moving, the abortionist stabs scissors into the base of the baby’s skull. A catheter is then inserted and used to suck out the baby’s brain, allowing the head to now (for obvious reasons) come out easier. Yes this is gruesome - not to mention excruciating for the baby. Pro-abortion Dems don’t even want this outlawed. That would include such notable standard bearers as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Much time has passed since the 1973 decision, and much has changed with medical technology and knowledge. Many people, who at the time bought into the “choice” position didn’t know what is known today. Today we know that what can be seen using 3D and 4D imaging will reveal not a “lump of tissue”, a “tumor”, a “growth” or some other dehumanizing term, but in fact a living baby. A baby that is capable of facial expressions at eight weeks…and of feeling pain. How many people who went along with abortion then, if they knew current facts would still support abortion on demand? The only ones I know of are left wing Democrats.

Continued below... Both my grandfather and JFK were virulently anti-communist. They would see today’s Democrat Party as a bunch of communists and lunatics recall that my grandfather was a lifelong democrat who finally voted Republican in 1964. Much like Ronald Reagan, he felt that he didn’t leave the party – it was the party who left him. My grandfather wouldn’t even recognize the Democrat Party of today. I don’t believe our 35th president would either. Both my grandfather and JFK were virulently anti-communist. They would see today’s Democrat Party as a bunch of communists and lunatics. Today’s Dems shun everyday working Americans. They wish to destroy the middle class by allowing a takeover of the labor markets by immigrants (legal and illegal). They wish to regulate business to the point of being driven out of business. They want to stamp out the second amendment. They play political correctness and teach only revisionist history in our schools – the one-sided kind that demonizes our republic and its founders. They play identity politics by pushing the same old welfare dependency sham on minorities. They want to push out Christians while promoting “diversity” with Muslims. They even booed God in 2012 at their own convention – so they certainly don’t have problems kowtowing to the abortion lobby that has so far taken the lives of over 60 million babies since Roe V. Wade. The Dems want to stop Kavanaugh (or any other Trump appointee), because a constitutionally based Supreme Court would deprive them of one of their not-so-secret weapons – an activist court. When you can’t slam an unconstitutional bill through congress, you can then use a radical, activist court to “fundamentally transform” America. I implore union workers and other traditional Democrats to take a look at what the national party is doing to this country. This is not your grandfather’s, nor even your father’s party. The Democrats of today do not represent the best interests of America…the fact is they want to destroy it and turn it into a socialist “utopia”. It’s time to do what my grandfather and Ronald Reagan did – recognize that they no longer recognize the Democrat Party. The only way to save the republic and to put a stop to the ugly politics of personal destruction is to prevent them from retaking congress. On November 6th, there is only one choice – make it count and vote Republican.

Chip McLean is the editor/publisher for Capitol Hill Outsider. He is a former broadcaster and long-time sales professional whose interest in politics began in 1964 at the age of eight, when his parents took him to a Barry Goldwater rally during the presidential campaign. In addition to his work at CHO, Chip’s columns have appeared in a number of online publications.