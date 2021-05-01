Democrats Cancel Duty, Honor, Country

The Democrat’s cancel culture has reached our revered institution, the military. After the 2016 election, the Democrats made a covenant with Hell to never lose another election. They ‘won’ the 2020 election by fraud and deceit, and when they assumed power, they began to transform Washington, our institutions, especially our military culture into their image, void of loyalty, morals, virtue, and honor. They are working as quickly as possible before the general public wakes up. Diehard older Democrats continue to lie to themselves as they have for so many years, thinking they won for JFK, for equality, for strong leadership with restraint.

Our military is quickly becoming a political tool of Marxist socialists

Our military is quickly becoming a political tool of Marxist socialists, and not even competent Marxists. The Democrats now think of the military as their personal security force. A trip to our capitol will convince you. They openly seem determined to destroy the discipline, purpose, and cohesion of our armed forces.

The top priority of the new Biden administration was to appoint a black defense secretary. Comes Lloyd Austin, a sub-standard four-star general that reeked of failure to counter ISIS when he was in charge of U.S. Central Command with responsibility for Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2015, newly confirmed Defense Secretary, Ash Carter, flew to Kuwait to shake the trees to find out what is going wrong. After meeting with the generals, Carter concluded that Austin had no workable plan. When Austin met privately with Carter, the secretary was stunned at Austin’s plan to retake Mosul, using Iraqi troops that didn’t exist. Austin learned that having the job was infinitely more satisfying than doing the job.

President Elect Biden, in appointing Austin, lauded Austin’s performance in withdrawing from Iraq, not for any battles won, mind you. Biden, unknowingly, was pointing out Austin’s forte.

Austin has now turned his attention to the Defense Department, determined to further his failures by abandoning meritocracy in favor of political correctness. Yes, you heard that right. Meritocracy, and competency now take second seat to political reeducation. With his new inept assistant, Bishop Garrison, they have assembled The Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG). Austin is determined to rid the military of extremists, aka Trump supporters, not even stopping to wonder how many there are…50%, 60%, 70% or even if it’s the right thing to do for the country.

With his new CEWG, Austin also assembled a team of ‘authorities’ with whom he would like to consult with, such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a misnomer if there ever was one. The SPLC has nothing to do with poverty, or law. These two Far Left groups lobby Congress and Big Tech to destroy the 1st Amendment and push for censorship.