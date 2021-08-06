DeSantis Smacks Down Biden Again: ‘What Else Has He Forgotten?’

By Breitbart News ——Bio and Archives--August 7, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) smacked down President Joe Biden after the president sarcastically responded to the Florida governor’s criticism, slamming the 78-year-old president for forgetting the crisis on the southern border, inflation, and the Constitution itself.
“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis said. “I guess the question is, is what else has he forgotten? Biden’s forgotten our crisis at the southern border, I can tell you that.”—More…
BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis responds to Biden’s “Governor Who?” jab with another EPIC beatdown.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2021
"What else has Biden forgotten? The Border. Inflation. Cuban Freedom Fighters. The Constitution?
I'm the GOVERNOR WHO protects parents, jobs and answers to Floridians, not DC"
SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/5mtKjcmKuC
