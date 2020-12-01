‘Despicable’ attacks against the Trump family are a WARNING

By News on the Net -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--December 8, 2020
Media sources say that before he leaves the White House, President Trump may pardon himself and members of his family. But Glenn says the ‘despicable’ attacks against people like Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump are not necessarily a warning for the Trump family alone. Glenn says it’s a warning to ALL conservative Americans that the far left can — and will — try to destroy anybody who stands in their way.
