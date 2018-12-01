WhatFinger

DIA HOLDS DOCUMENT TO EXONERATE FLYNN -- HIDING IT FROM PUBLIC

By —— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2018

John Solomon: Let me say this about Mike Flynn. In May 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United State government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For 18 months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document. I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about this document. One lawmaker discovered it but he was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his ability to disclose it. I think we all should ask for that declassification! Get that out. It may enlighten the judge!More



.
