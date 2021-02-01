Disassociating From Big Brother Tech

I am banned, sneaky shadow-banned and banned again. I am coming off another website block and British censors just pulled down three more of my posts. Big Brother Tech is steering, censoring and stacking the deck for its globalist aims. Free speech is already on life support. Now imagine any website with five moderators, two of them leftists. Spurred on by SJW claims of whatever; racism, hate speech, etc., the leftist moderators shut down opposing views. The site turns into another outpost of Wokeistan.

I try to make sense of these times and why no political middle exists. Polls never move, no one sits on the fence. I have denied leftists their safe-spaces and not given them an inch. But to be honest, I cannot say I have ever convinced a leftist to change their view on anything. Be honest, have you?

For a year I have said if Democrats sweep, this country is finished. Four years ago I cast what I thought was a protest vote. I have worked hard for another four years, but it now seems like it was only putting off the inevitable leftist, oxymoron-multicultural globalist take over.

In the public square of public video, social and discussion platforms running on public internet utilities; no leftists defend free speech. Today they all pretend to be libertarian and use the private ownership dodge. They lie, it is all about political power. It is pointless to argue about anything with them. They are immune to all facts, will spin any tale, use any tactic to gain power. I am struck more and more about what John Adams said. “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” In the age of atheist tribal globalism it no longer has relevance.

The moral relativism Left cannot be pinned down. They are self-worshipping, whatever I say today, blowing-in-the-wind secularists. Without real principles, integrity or values leftists are moving targets of vapor. They are for free speech but, but, but. They pretend allegiance to the Constitution while today at war with the 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment and electoral college. Their activist judges walk all over it. Literally to her dying breath leftist-icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg pushed anti-constitutional action. Democrats will pack the SCOTUS. The Constitution is only a suggestion to leftists; a living document to be ignored, revised or trampled as the whim strikes.

All pearls of wisdom, here or anywhere else, are rearranging the deck-chairs on the Titanic. Big Tech is the number one enemy, they will deplatform you to non-existence unless drastic step are taken. The Tech Overlords are so brazen they deplatformed President Trump and block people from leaving to go to other sites like Parlor. So much for the ‘libertarian’ BS. For people like me, we will leave their control as best we can. We are dumping Facebook, Gmail and Twitter, moving from Overlord Google to DuckDuckGo, etc. Conservatives need to disassociate away from the Masters of the Universe and build the base elsewhere. These are dark times and getting darker.

Keep up the fight, criticize these fools and their fake news. Mock the serfs crawling on their bellies and shilling for their corporate masters. The deplatforming of Trump had some benefit. The Worst Generation Americans are proving too extreme even for the globalist EU. World leaders did not just condemn the deplatforming, they are awakening to the fact that American Big Tech is a threat to their national security. They see that the American Left police state can deplatform them too, and they are planning their own exodus. Separate infrastructure and platforms outside the control of Big Brother Tech are the critical need.