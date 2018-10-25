Do astronauts need sunscreen? (VIDEO)

By American Chemical Society —— Bio and Archives--October 25, 2018
WASHINGTON — Space is full of potentially dangerous radiation. Here on Earth, our atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from the worst of it. Astronauts on a deep-space mission would need other forms of protection. In collaboration with National Chemistry Week, this Reactions video is all about chemistry in space:
