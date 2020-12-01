Doctor loses license for questioning the validity of COVID masks

Just a mere opinion now could get you fired. An Oregon doctor just lost his license for daring to question the validity of masks in the fight against COVID, and he’s just one example. Glenn tells the stories of SEVERAL Americans who’ve been fired for simply questioning the ‘science’ behind COVID regulations, refusing to wear a mask, or for sharing their opinions on the matter. But in the cities where masks are being worn the most, the virus is spreading the fastest. So, what IS the truth? Glenn will never stop questioning EVERYTHING with boldness. You shouldn’t either.





