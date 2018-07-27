While the MSM and social media are already crying foul, this is how a true conservative leader is supposed to operate

DOUG FORD CUTS NUMBER OF TORONTO CITY COUNCIL SEATS

The new Ontario Premier Doug Ford will use his power to reduce the number of seats on Toronto city council from 47 seats to 25 seats. Each Toronto city councillor gets paid $125,000 plus extra money for sitting on various boards. Office expenses run another $50,000 plus. There are at least two staff members for each city councillor. Some have more than two staff members.





This means that each councillor and staff costs over $400,000, including perks plus pensions. This means a savings of about $8.8 million per year. The city has dropped the number of badly needed police and the almost $9 million dollars yearly savings will be able to cover the cost of 90 new police officers, their overtime and pensions. Lavish trips outside of the city and to other countries cost taxpayers another pile of cash. There was an outstanding abuse of the system. Wow! What Premier Doug Ford is doing will not only save long-suffering taxpayers millions of dollars, it will get rid of most of the left wing socialist councillors. While the MSM and social media are already crying foul, this is how a true conservative leader is supposed to operate.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

A former member of the S.A.E. (Society of Automotive Engineers), Mark Smyth has had a lifelong love for machinery. Driving a tractor on his family farm at age 4, he raced boats and cars during the 1960s and 1970s, both powered by gasoline and alcohol fuels. Having even used hydrazine (rocket fuel) as a fuel additive in drag racing, Mark learned all about synthetic lubes from a chemist who developed the very first synthetic lube oils to be certified for U.S. military specs back in 1952.