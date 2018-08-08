Elevator Nightmare in Toronto

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--August 8, 2018
Two men who were rescued from a flooded elevator in Toronto say they are thankful for the police officers who managed to pry the doors open just in time to save their lives.
Klever Freire and Gabriel Otrin had been working late in their office near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue when they took the elevator down to the basement to check on Freire’s car as a rain storm pounded the city.—More…
