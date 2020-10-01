End the Persecution of Gen. Flynn

End the Persecution: Sidney Powell says the day after Gen. Flynn was interviewed, the FBI, DOJ knew they had nothing on him.

End the Persecution: @SidneyPowell1 says the day after Gen. Flynn was interviewed, the FBI, DOJ knew they had nothing on him. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/YTC3h2w9IT — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 8, 2020