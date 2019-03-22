WhatFinger

No one should have to face this kind of attack

Eric Bolling was ambushed with hateful insult about his late son--and he confronted the guy on video

March 22, 2019

Eric Bolling of BlazeTV detailed an altercation he had with a man who ambushed him with a hateful despicable comment about his late son while he was dining in a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

Bolling says he followed the man and confronted him outside the restaurant, and discovered that the ambush might not have been a spontaneous act, but orchestrated for video.—More…



