A God complex on full display.

Eric Holder: America Never Great

America has never been “great” and those who embrace the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, are racists, sexists, and homophobes, disgraced former Attorney General Eric Holder told his ideological comrades at MSNBC in an interview this week. Since leaving office Holder has been spending his time plotting to turn the U.S. into a one-party state. He recently said the next Democrat president should pack the Supreme Court with leftists to combat what he called Republicans’ “power-grabbing antics.” Holder is now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a political action committee that claims “the political system is rigged,” and “the fight to fix it is now.”

But what is particularly disturbing is that Holder, cited with contempt by Congress and nearly impeached and who spent his time in office stirring up racial animosity for political advantage –he infamously called America “a nation of cowards” on issues involving race— is not an outlier on the Left with his ugly, anti-American views. His sentiments are largely embraced by the Democratic Party’s base across the country, the mainstream media, Hollywood, academia, and more or less by all those now running for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination. And if his repugnant opinions and leftist radicalism weren’t bad enough, his angry, sanctimonious, stomach-turning self-righteousness quite rightly makes conservatives’ want to throw things at their televisions. “Race is still a prime determinant in this country,” the egomaniacal Holder said on the “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Host Ari Melber said: “There’s a lot of talk about America being a leader as a democracy, quote unquote, in the 1800s when women and African-Americans couldn’t vote. What kind of democracy is that?” “Oh that’s exactly right,” Holder replied. “That’s when I hear these things about let’s ‘Make America Great Again,’ and I think to myself, exactly when did you think America was great? It certainly wasn’t when people were enslaved. It certainly wasn’t when women didn’t have the right to vote. It certainly wasn’t when the LGBT community was denied the rights to which it was entitled.”

“Does that phrase echo as discrimination in your ears?” Melber asked. “It takes us back to, I think, an American past that never in fact really existed, this notion of greatness,” Holder said. “America’s done superb things, has done great things and it has been a leader in a whole range of things. But we’re always a work in process and looking back ‘Make America Great Again’ is inconsistent with who we are as Americans at our best where we look at the uncertain future, embrace it, and make it our own.” Let’s break down what Holder is actually saying here. Holder’s statement indicates he really believes that if America is great at all, it only got that way because of the work he did as America’s attorney general in the Obama era. The clue here is his comment that America wasn’t great “when the LGBT community was denied the rights to which it was entitled.” So according to his reasoning, America was worthless until June 26, 2015, when “the LGBT community” secured the “rights to which it was entitled” because the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in its landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Height of pigheadedness and anti-American, know-nothing presentism

To discard everything good that has happened in this country in the 238 years and 357 days intervening between Independence and the commencement of Holder’s Year Zero on June 26, 2015, is absurd in the extreme. Regardless of where you may stand on the issue of same-sex marriage, to claim America wasn’t a great country before it embraced same-sex marriage, is the height of pigheadedness and anti-American, know-nothing presentism. Holder seems to think he is America’s messiah, delivering it from the darkness of the pre-Obergefell years, because he played a huge role in setting in motion the process by which the Supreme Court enshrined same-sex marriage as the law of the land. Look at the chronology here. The case was argued before the Supreme Court on April 28, 2015 and decided June 26, 2015. Holder left the attorney general’s office on April 27, 2015, the day before his subordinate, Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr., presented pro-same-sex marriage arguments at the Obergefell hearing. (View the court transcript here.)

Holder’s leftist contempt for America Before leaving as AG, Holder wrote an op-ed published March 2, 2015, by USA Today, in which he made it clear the Obama administration believed state-level same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional and promising to file a friend-of-the-court brief with the Supreme Court making that argument, which he in fact did four days later. Holder’s successor at the Department of Justice, Loretta Lynch, specifically gave Holder credit for the legal victory the day Obergefell was decided. “The Justice Department is proud to have been a part of this journey,” she said, “from Attorney General Eric Holder’s unwavering leadership in advancing the cause of equality to the groundbreaking progress we have witnessed today.” Holder, who recently decided against running for president in 2020, isn’t alone in his leftist contempt for America. On the campaign trail in 2008, Michelle Obama implied the United States was a bad country until it began to take her husband’s candidacy for president seriously.

Cuomo: “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great” “For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback,” she said. New York’s demagogic left-wing governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, took some well-deserved heat last year when he trashed his own country in order to attack President Trump. “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said last summer. “We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged, we will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution,” he said. The hysteria that Trump-haters have been whipping up against MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters and the violence that accompanies it probably won’t die down anytime soon. But thanks to Eric Holder’s candor, now we know who to blame for it.

