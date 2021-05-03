Even Woke Billionaires Get the Blues Over Political Correctness

By Kelly OConnell ——Bio and Archives--May 24, 2021
American Politics, News | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Do Even Billionaires Get the Blues? Are they secretly sick of pretending to be holier than Mao? We now have proof Bill Gates became tired of his properly Feminist wife and sought a respite. Astonishingly, Gate’s muse was billionaire-whisperer Jeffrey Epstein, world famous pedophile. Gates met Epstein, and was enveloped in his guy-friendly clan, including Bill Clinton, UK Royalty and Victoria’s Secret Les Wexner. In nighttime calls, Gates sought wisdom from Epstein on how to “dump a toxic relationship,” gratefully offering a billion dollar charity as a thank-you. Why? An uncharitable guess: Gates was so sick of his wife’s Leftist Feminism, he ran away to Epstein’s man cave, to recharge his masculinity.
Divorce Bombshell: Then, Gates’ divorce was announced, and his sad tale spilt across the ‘net. Gates’ was disgusted at Epstein, but Bill was smitten. Gates was enchanted with Epstein, and fell into a ‘bromance’, even after Epstein’s conviction for child sex crimes. Caveat Emptor!
Investigation: For a 2019 letter accusing a years-long employee relationship , Bill was investigated by Microsoft’s board, but chose resignation before it ended. The Board decided Gates should step down and his paramour insisted Bill’s wife read her complaint. Overall, the randy tycoon pursued multiple subordinates at Microsoft. Yahoo reports on the affair which supposedly ended amicably:
Microsoft board members hired a law firm to investigate the woman’s allegations and deemed the relationship inappropriate, and by early 2020 “some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades,” the Journal reports. “Mr. Gates resigned before the board’s investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter.” He had just been re-elected to the board in December 2019, three months before his March 13, 2020, resignation.
Loveless Days, Fevered Nights: Bill then complained to golf buddies his marriage was a loveless mess. Undoubtedly his weird, ongoing relationship with a previous girlfriend helped cool the ardor. So clearly Bill, despite billions, wasn’t satisfied with his existence. Then Jeffrey Epstein entered his life.
Wealth Does Not Buy Happiness: Gates’ foolhardy decisions destroyed a once pristine reputation. First, his marriage began on shaky ground, insisting he remain intimate with an ex by spending one long weekend a year at her beach-house. And Gates was always seeking fresh meat at work. The surreal connect with Epstein is described here:
Bachelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the money manager’s mansion, according to two people familiar. Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times starting in 2011 and continuing through to 2014 mostly at the financier’s Manhattan home—a substantially higher number than has been previously reported.
Bill Gates & Exceeding Wealth, Exposed: Gates has no reason to be proud. Supporting charity was his wife’s idea, since his previous miserliness wasn’t well-received. But, after decades laundering his wealth via charity, he’d bought a great reputation. And now he tries his hand at becoming a new Fauci. But his current revelations expose unseemly desires and exceedingly poor judgment.
Miserable Woke Billionaires: As the worm turns, we must ask – How many billionaires, currently lording their lofty position over us, the great unwashed, are really miserably unhappy pretending to be woke? They clawed, bit and fought their way to the top, while lobbing hateful blasphemies towards heaven until they earned their billions. But, then what? In other words, we must be careful whom we follow for advice, as they just might be ruthless psychopaths, like wolves hiding under the guise of an angel. All that glisters is not gold.
Kelly O’Connell is an author and attorney. He was born on the West Coast, raised in Las Vegas, and matriculated from the University of Oregon. After laboring for the Reformed Church in Galway, Ireland, he returned to America and attended law school in Virginia, where he earned a JD and a Master’s degree in Government. He spent a stint working as a researcher and writer of academic articles at a Miami law school, focusing on ancient law and society. He has also been employed as a university Speech & Debate professor. He then returned West and worked as an assistant district attorney. Kelly is now is a private practitioner with a small law practice in New Mexico.