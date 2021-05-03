Bill Gates – Sick of Feminism?

Even Woke Billionaires Get the Blues Over Political Correctness

Do Even Billionaires Get the Blues? Are they secretly sick of pretending to be holier than Mao? We now have proof Bill Gates became tired of his properly Feminist wife and sought a respite. Astonishingly, Gate’s muse was billionaire-whisperer Jeffrey Epstein, world famous pedophile. Gates met Epstein, and was enveloped in his guy-friendly clan, including Bill Clinton, UK Royalty and Victoria’s Secret Les Wexner. In nighttime calls, Gates sought wisdom from Epstein on how to “dump a toxic relationship,” gratefully offering a billion dollar charity as a thank-you. Why? An uncharitable guess: Gates was so sick of his wife’s Leftist Feminism, he ran away to Epstein’s man cave, to recharge his masculinity.

Wealth Does Not Buy Happiness Wealth Does Not Buy Happiness: Gates’ foolhardy decisions destroyed a once pristine reputation. First, his marriage began on shaky ground, insisting he remain intimate with an ex by spending one long weekend a year at her beach-house. And Gates was always seeking fresh meat at work. The surreal connect with Epstein is described here: Bachelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the money manager’s mansion, according to two people familiar. Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times starting in 2011 and continuing through to 2014 mostly at the financier’s Manhattan home—a substantially higher number than has been previously reported. Father-Confessor Epstein: But is it really so shocking nerd Gates chose worldly Epstein for late night calls as father-confessor and Svengali? Both wealthy, both skeptical of females, Bill sniveled about an unhappy marriage, receiving pointers on how to cleanly end things. Bill claims he’d only met Epstein 6 times, certainly a lie. Gates even flew on Epstein’s plane. But why choose demented Marquise de Sade over charmer Giancomo Casanova? After all, with his incredible connections, Gates should have sought one closer to Solomon. One conjectures Epstein was the sympathetic libertine Bill needed, and fell for his charm and manipulations while enjoying his salty homestead and jaded retinue.

Miserable Woke Billionaires Bill Gates & Exceeding Wealth, Exposed: Gates has no reason to be proud. Supporting charity was his wife’s idea, since his previous miserliness wasn’t well-received. But, after decades laundering his wealth via charity, he’d bought a great reputation. And now he tries his hand at becoming a new Fauci. But his current revelations expose unseemly desires and exceedingly poor judgment. Miserable Woke Billionaires: As the worm turns, we must ask – How many billionaires, currently lording their lofty position over us, the great unwashed, are really miserably unhappy pretending to be woke? They clawed, bit and fought their way to the top, while lobbing hateful blasphemies towards heaven until they earned their billions. But, then what? In other words, we must be careful whom we follow for advice, as they just might be ruthless psychopaths, like wolves hiding under the guise of an angel. All that glisters is not gold. Bill Gates: No Friend of Feminism







