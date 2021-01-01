January 22 is always a somber reminder that since 1973, tens of millions of preborn babies have been aborted in the United States

Every Voice Matters for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Before leaving office, President Donald Trump proclaimedFriday, January 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day as it marks the 48th year since the U.S. Supreme Court decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton – the infamous abortion opinions that opened the door to kill unborn babies up to birth. President Trump said, “Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.”

Since 1973, over 62 million unborn children have been killed in what should be the safest place—the womb Since 1973, over 62 million unborn children have been killed in what should be the safest place—the womb. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22 as the National Sanctity of Human Life Day as the result of the influence of one woman, Dr. Mildred Jefferson, who worked tirelessly in support of personhood for every unborn child. Dr. Jefferson was the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and the first female surgeon at the Boston University Medical Center. During her career, she was awarded 28 honorary degrees. Dr. Jefferson’s Christian faith compelled her to testify several times before Congress. She said, “I became a physician in order to help save lives, not to destroy them.” Dr. Jefferson recognized that abortion was Satan’s tool for eugenicists such as Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger. A Boston public television station featured Dr. Jefferson in a 1972 episode of their series “The Advocates” dealing with the abortion issue. Her presentation was so effective she received a letter that read: “Yours was the most clear-cut exposition on this problem that I have ever heard. . . Several years ago I was faced with the issue of whether to sign a California abortion bill. . . I must confess to never having given the matter of abortion any serious thought until that time. No other issue since I have been in office has caused me to do so much study and soul-searching. . . I wish I could have heard your views before our legislation was passed. You made it irrefutably clear that an abortion is the taking of a human life. I’m grateful to you. Signed, Ronald Reagan.”

Margaret Sanger was a eugenicist that wanted to eliminate certain races and categories of people. Abortion is human genocide on a massive scale Dr. Jefferson believed that pro-life Americans have a duty to engage in political processes in order to give a voice to unborn children. She understood that if she didn’t speak up, no one else would take her place. She knew it was her duty despite any personal cost to herself. Dr. Jefferson said, “I am at once a physician, a citizen, and a woman, and I am not willing to stand aside and allow this concept of expendable human lives to turn this great land of ours into just another exclusive reservation where only the perfect, the privileged, and the planned have the right to live.” Download Liberty Counsel’s booklet, “The Truth About Abortion.” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “January 22 is always a somber reminder that since 1973, tens of millions of preborn babies have been aborted in the United States. Margaret Sanger was a eugenicist that wanted to eliminate certain races and categories of people. Abortion is human genocide on a massive scale. Every life is precious. The womb must be a safe place again in America.”

