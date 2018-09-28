WhatFinger

Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon

September 28, 2018

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger on a plane that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday said the flight attendants were panicking and he saw water pouring through a hole in the side of the plane before he was able to escape.

Local boats helped rescue all 47 passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport in the Micronesia archipelago.—More….

