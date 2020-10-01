EXPOSED: Facebook insider says China recruits help refine Big Tech censorship tools

Opinion Editor for the New York Post, Sohrab Ahmari, recently exposed new information about Facebook censorship in his new article, “Meet your (Chinese) Facebook censors.” A former Facebook insider details to Ahmari how the big tech giant recruits Chinese nationals with H-1B visas to work in its Seattle-based “Hate Speech Engineering” department. Ahmari says this group — which includes six Chinese nationals — uses machine learning to ensure certain content remains at the top of users’ Facebook feeds and certain other content remains at the bottom.





