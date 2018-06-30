Fairfax County Implements Harmful Curriculum

The school board will now implement the Family Life Education Program (FLE) to become the most radical sex-ed curriculum in the country

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA - The Fairfax County School Board voted 10-1 this week for children to be taught, without parents’ permission, that that their biological sex is meaningless and that they can transition to a different sex than the one “assigned” to them at birth. The school board will now implement the Family Life Education Program (FLE) to become the most radical sex-ed curriculum in the country, despite a record-breaking number of objections from parents. According to a tally sheet published two days before the vote, the school board received 1,300 comments with 83 percent opposing the removal of “biological sex” to be replaced with “sex assigned at birth.”

The board also voted to instruct every high school student, without their parents’ permission, about the daily homosexual sex pill PrEP, recommended for the “very high risk” behavior of condom-less sex with multiple partners of unknown HIV status. PrEP has a 10 percent failure rate for preventing HIV infection and even AIDs Health organizations warn against it. The FLE curriculum will also include teaching and promoting the harmful practice of anal sex, discouraging abstinence by falsely claiming it is not 100 percent effective, encouraging sex before marriage and promoting permissibility, and loosening the dress code standards for students to avoid “slut shaming.” Some of the content will be moved out of the FLE curriculum and into a general health curriculum called “Emotional and Social Health,” making those lessons mandatory with no opt-out, regardless of parents’ wishes.



Additional FLE lessons related to gender identity beginning in 7th grade include: Grade 7: “Students will be provided definitions for sexual orientation terms heterosexuality, homosexuality, and bisexuality; and the gender identity term transgender. Grade 8: Individual identity will . . . be described as having four parts - biological gender, gender identity (includes transgender), gender role, and sexual orientation (includes heterosexual, bisexual, and homosexual). The concept that sexuality is a broader spectrum will be introduced. Grade 9: Students will recognize development of sexuality as a lifelong aspect of personality. Instruction will include that individuals are sexual beings from birth to death and that sexuality evolves from infancy to old age. Sexual orientation terms heterosexual, homosexual and bisexual; and the gender identity terms transgender will be defined. Grade 10: “Emphasis will be placed on an understanding that there is a broader, boundless, and fluid spectrum of sexuality that is developed throughout a lifetime. Sexual orientation and gender identity terms will be discussed with focus on appreciation for individual differences.”

“The Fairfax County School Board is harming the health, safety and well-being of the students and ignoring parental rights by forcing these ridiculous unscientific ideologically driven notions about gender,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “This disregard for the rights of the parents and for the overwhelming community opposition is absurd. The school board promotes the idea that people are randomly ‘assigned sex at birth,’ when the reality being male or female is hardwired. It is not a mere mistake of some random assignment at birth. The school board members who approved these changes are endangering children not educating them. This is not education, but indoctrination,” said Staver.

