We all have questions for God

Faith is the Answer and Prayer is the Key



It’s time for us to grow up, to put away childish things and delve into the deep things of God. Some may ask, “How do I do that?” We need to study to show ourselves approved rightly dividing the word of God for it’s sharper than a two edged sword or a surgeon’s scalpel. It divides soul and spirit and it reveals all things. We need to speak to God and listen to God. We need to learn to hear His voice and recognize it. In other words, we need to be in a constant conversation with God so that we can be about His business in this world.

Don’t believe me believe Him Often we pray for God to guide our steps and then do nothing as we wait. God cannot guide our steps if we aren’t stepping. Step out in faith and He’ll sustain us as we work for Him. That’s right. It may have been free admission but it isn’t a free ride. God has called us to work. And He has given us the tool to do the work: faith. Don’t believe me believe Him. It’s impossible to please God apart from faith. And why? Because anyone who wants to approach God must believe both that He exists and that He cares enough to respond to those who seek Him. And part of that faith is knowing that He didn’t send us out to work for Him without equipping us with what we need to accomplish that work. Jesus said, “Believe me: I am in my Father and my Father is in Me. If you can’t believe that, believe what you see—these works. The person who trusts Me will not only do what I’m doing but even greater things, because I, on my way to the Father, am giving you the same work to do that I’ve been doing. You can count on it. From now on, whatever you request along the lines of who I am and what I am doing, I’ll do it. That’s how the Father will be seen for who He is in the Son. I mean it. Whatever you request in this way, I’ll do.” And He didn’t just say it once or twice. He said it over and over, “This is what I want you to do: Ask the Father for whatever is in keeping with the things I’ve revealed to you. Ask in my Name, according to my Will, and he’ll most certainly give it to you.” Jesus wasn’t keeping this ability to accomplish the work He’s called us to do miraculously through the power of His Name a secret. He told us numerous times that praying in His Name, in line with His purposes was more than just effective it’s powerful.

Whatever questions, whatever problems, whatever opportunities we face in this life prayer is the answer and faith is the key He also told us that we’ve been chosen to do His work in the world in His Name, “You didn’t choose me, remember; I chose you, and put you in the world to bear fruit, fruit that won’t spoil. As fruit bearers, whatever you ask the Father in relation to me, he gives you.” The time for hesitation is through. Once we confess Him as Lord and believe that God has raised Him from the dead we are born again. There’s no time to linger at the edge of the pool waiting for someone else to do the heavy lifting. Dive head first into the deep end. Turn away from the weak and beggarly elements of this world and embrace life in His eternal presence which begins the moment we’re born again and translated from the kingdom of darkness in this world into the kingdom of light in His presence. We all have questions for God. I know my first was “Why me?” Then once we’ve taken up residence in His city on a hill we move on to, “What do You want me to do?” quickly followed by “How am I supposed to do that?” He isn’t looking so much for ability as He is for availability. And remember: where God guides God provides. If He’s called you to it you can do it. Just have faith, talk to Him, listen to Him, and watch as He turns your life into Acts Chapter twenty-nine. Whatever questions, whatever problems, whatever opportunities we face in this life prayer is the answer and faith is the key.

