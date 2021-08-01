WhatFinger

“Faux-Beef”, “Faux Pork” “Faux President” Barack Obama Celebrates a “low key” 60th

By & Disclose TV on Twitter——--August 7, 2021

The “meat-free” menu for ‘The Beautiful People’ at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard should have deplorables out-giggling VP Kamala Harris.

“The menu is said to include Spam Musubi made with plant-based faux-beef and faux-pork and Eat Just’s plant based eggs.—More…

