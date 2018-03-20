Fifi and Spike sent packing? Canadians weigh in on whether landlords should be able to prohibit pets

By Angus Reid Institute —— Bio and Archives--March 29, 2018
March 29, 2018—Finding a place to live in one of Canada’s largest cities is a notoriously painful exercise. And it’s one often made even more painful for those looking for a new home with the pets.
Across the country, landlords who don’t want animals in their buildings can—and do—refuse to rent to pet-owners, something activists have been pushing to change.
A newly released analysis of polling data from the Angus Reid Institute finds a majority of Canadians inclined to disagree with those petitioning for increased rights for pet-owners, though opinion on this varies depending on whether one is a homeowner or a tenant.
Overall, more than six-in-ten Canadians (63%) say landlords should be able to refuse to rent their properties to pet owners, but the percentage holding this view rises to seven-in-ten among homeowners (70%), and falls to roughly half (50%) among renters.
Link to the poll here
Download .PDF (446 KB) with detailed tables, graphs and methodology
Media Contact:
Shachi Kurl: .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) @shachikurl
The Angus Reid Institute is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation established to enhance and encourage better understanding of issues and trends affecting economic, social, governance, philanthropy, public administration, domestic and foreign policy in Canada and its world.