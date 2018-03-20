WhatFinger
Nearly two-thirds say landlords should be able to refuse renters with pets; renters themselves are divided

Fifi and Spike sent packing? Canadians weigh in on whether landlords should be able to prohibit pets

Fifi forced out? Spike sent packing? Canadians weigh in on whether landlords should be able to prohibit pets
March 29, 2018—Finding a place to live in one of Canada’s largest cities is a notoriously painful exercise. And it’s one often made even more painful for those looking for a new home with the pets.

Across the country, landlords who don’t want animals in their buildings can—and do—refuse to rent to pet-owners, something activists have been pushing to change.

A newly released analysis of polling data from the Angus Reid Institute finds a majority of Canadians inclined to disagree with those petitioning for increased rights for pet-owners, though opinion on this varies depending on whether one is a homeowner or a tenant.

 

Overall, more than six-in-ten Canadians (63%) say landlords should be able to refuse to rent their properties to pet owners, but the percentage holding this view rises to seven-in-ten among homeowners (70%), and falls to roughly half (50%) among renters.

More Key Findings:

  • Residents of Quebec (43%) and Ontario (39%) are more likely than residents of other provinces to say landlords should not be able to refuse to rent to pet owners
  • While half of renters (50%) say landlords shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to rent to them if they have pets, more than three-quarters of landlords (76%) hold the opposite view
  • Younger respondents (those ages 18-34) and those with household incomes below $50,000 are more likely than other groups to favour tenants with pets in this conflict, though small majorities (56% and 54%, respectively) in each group still say landlords should have the right not to rent to pet-owners

