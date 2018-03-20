Fifi and Spike sent packing? Canadians weigh in on whether landlords should be able to prohibit pets



March 29, 2018—Finding a place to live in one of Canada’s largest cities is a notoriously painful exercise. And it’s one often made even more painful for those looking for a new home with the pets.

Across the country, landlords who don’t want animals in their buildings can—and do—refuse to rent to pet-owners, something activists have been pushing to change.

A newly released analysis of polling data from the Angus Reid Institute finds a majority of Canadians inclined to disagree with those petitioning for increased rights for pet-owners, though opinion on this varies depending on whether one is a homeowner or a tenant.