Fighting Child Trafficking

McAlister and Reisman will present “How Fake Science Has Corrupted the Law to Facilitate Sexual Exploitation of Children” and “Roots of the Social Sexual Epidemic.” In the 1980s, Dr. Reisman conducted the first and largest content analysis of Playboy, Penthouse, and Hustlerand exposed the child pornography images in them. She has also done groundbreaking work on Dr. Albert Kinsey, proving that his team performed sexual experiments on children and infants and calling into question his studies that some claim began the “sexual revolution.”



The International Labor Organization estimates there are 4.5 million victims of sex trafficking worldwide. In the United States, this $32 billion-a-year industry is increasing in all 50 states. Human trafficking has surpassed the illegal sale of arms and will exceed the illegal sale of drugs in the next few years. The Justice Department estimates that each year at least 200,000 children are trafficked for sex in the U.S., and 70 percent of the survivors said they were advertised online at some point while they were being trafficked. In these scenarios, pimps and traffickers, or in some cases the victims themselves, post photos and write classified advertisements on escort sites for buyers to browse. These ads often represent children from 12-17 years old.



“The JuST Faith Summit is an incredible opportunity to educate people on how to eliminate the heinous crime of child sex trafficking,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Mary McAlister, Senior Litigation Counsel for Liberty Counsel, and Liberty Law Professor Dr. Judith Reisman will provide great insight gleaned from years of research that brings to light the toxic legacy of Dr. Alfred Kinsey and his claim that children are sexual from birth and unharmed by sexual activity. There is still much work to do to prevent children from being victims of these horrific crimes but this is a hopeful step,” said Staver.