For the Second Pentecost Sunday in row, Cardinal Thomas Collins has decreed that there will be No Mass For You!

How does it feel to know that you have missed Lent, Eastertide, Ascension and Pentecost in 2020 and here we are in 2021 and you missed all of that again and all the green Sundays, except for a paltry few weeks if you could get a ticket at 15% plus. You missed Advent, Christmas and Epiphanytide and Lent before that. What a fool, what a coward. what a government toady is Thomas Collins. He has submitted the Holy Catholic Church of Christ to the State and there will be no extracting from this precedent unless he acts and acts now.

Collins must immediately defy Ford and announce that Church is essential and that retail stores cannot open at a greater level than Churches. Aside from that, remember that Ford has capped attendance at 10 persons, Collins has shut down the Mass to the faithful. This Bishop who once said, “I am the Pope in Toronto” has shut down the public worship of God which is our need and His due!

Barona, our friend and colleague at Toronto Catholic Witness frankly states utter betrayal and the delivery of the Church into the hands of the State. I urge you to watch the forty-second video snippet.—More…