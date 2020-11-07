Forget traditional election maps — this is what the US vote really looks like

If you look at the country using a typical election map, it looks a lot redder than it does blue, even though Democrat Joe Biden won the White House.

That's because those maps generally assign one of those colors per state, based on the total vote. But huge swaths of the country have little population, making it appear that the vast majority of the US votes Republican, when in fact, the nation was nearly evenly divided this year — with Biden sitting at around 74.5 million votes and President Trump at 70.3 million as of Saturday evening.






